Travis Kelce revealed ​his sweet nickname for girlfriend Taylor Swift while responding to her “liking” a social media post that highlighted his professional accomplishments.

During the Wednesday, November 29, episode of his “New Heights” podcast, Travis’ brother and cohost, Jason Kelce, noted that Taylor, 33, “liked” a post shared by the Kansas City Chiefs’ Instagram. “Fastest tight end to 11k receiving yards AND the only player in franchise history to do it,” the team’s official page captioned a photo of Travis, 34, celebrating on the field.

“Thanks, Tay,” Travis said in response to the “like,” revealing the nickname he refers to the “Cruel Summer” singer as. “I appreciate you on the Chiefs page supporting.”

While Travis played it cool with his answer, Jason, 36, didn’t let the conversation end and asked if Taylor has followed tight end stats in the past. “I don’t know if she’s a tight end fan or not,” he responded. “I’ll have to ask her.”

The latest episode of the “New Heights” was released shortly after the podcast’s TikTok page hinted that Taylor might make an appearance on the show. A comment made by the official account recirculated online after a fan took a screenshot of the exchange and posted it via TikTok on Tuesday, November 28.

“WHAT IF TAYLOR SHOWS UP ON THE PODCAST?” one fan commented on the podcast’s official TikTok channel in September, which was posted after Taylor attended the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Chicago Bears game on September 24. The “New Heights” account seemingly gave fans hope when they responded, “What would happen if we just called Taylor up?”

Fans quickly became invested in Taylor and Travis’ romance after they confirmed they are dating in September. Not only has the “Enchanted” singer cheered him on at games alongside his parents, Donna Kelce and Ed Kelce, but Travis also flew to Argentina to watch Taylor perform on her Eras tour alongside her dad, Scott Swift.

It seems Taylor has won over Travis’ parents, who have gushed about her in interviews. Donna, 71, recently praised the “Long Live” singer as a “very nice person” while appearing on Good Morning America on November 20.

“I think the attention is just part of the whole thing,” the Kelce matriarch shared about how Travis is dealing with the public’s perception of the relationship. “He likes attention, so as long as he can handle it, I don’t have any problems with it.”

Gotham/GC Images

She continued, “Obviously [she] is a megastar, and I think Travis is embracing [the fame] as much as he can, so I think it’s OK.”

While the couple spent Thanksgiving apart due to their busy schedules, Taylor and Travis recently reunited when she flew from Brazil – where she had her final tour stop in 2023 – to Kansas City, Missouri, to see her man on Monday, November 27.

Taylor and Travis will likely get to spend quality time together in the upcoming months, as her next concert isn’t scheduled until February 2024 in Tokyo.