Travis Kelce’s friend Harry Clark hilariously acknowledged a song that Taylor Swift wrote about the NFL star on her new album The Tortured Poets Department. Harry shared a video of himself playing Grand Theft Auto, a video game referenced by Taylor on the song “So High School.”

“Touch me while your bros play Grand Theft Auto,” Taylor, 34, sings on the track, which was seemingly written about the giddiness she feels amid her relationship with Travis, 34.

Harry has been a member of Travis’ entourage for years and even traveled to Singapore with him to attend Taylor’s Eras tour in March.

@_hcclark/Instagram

Meanwhile, Aric Jones, another one of the NFL star’s close friends, also showed support for Taylor following her latest album release. “Sis dropped!” he wrote on his Instagram Story. “LFG @taylorswift.”

“So High School” is one of two tracks on the album that fans have speculated to be about Travis, with the other being “The Alchemy.” The latter song features Taylor making various football and sports references, while also admitting, “This happens once every few lifetimes, these chemicals hit me like white wine.”

On “So High School,” she also references Travis’ football career, singing, “You know how to ball, I know Aristotle.” The pop star sings about how she and Travis first got together too. “You knew what you wanted and, boy, you got her,” she says on the track, acknowledging how the Kansas City Chiefs star publicly admitted that he wanted to meet her after attending the Eras tour in July 2023.

While The Tortured Poets Department is mostly a breakup album following Taylor’s splits from Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy in 2023, she’s made it clear that she’s healed today. Of course, that is largely thanks to Travis. Along with the album, the singer released a music video for the song “Fortnight” and introduced the “Fortnight Challenge” on YouTube Shorts.

The challenge urged fans to create video montages of a 14-day period in their lives and Taylor joined in on the fun by posting one of her own. The clips included footage of Travis kissing her on the cheek and the two sightseeing in Singapore. Taylor also hit the pickleball court with a Kansas City Chiefs paddle in another scene from the video.

Travis and Taylor have been spending time in California while she’s been on a two-month break from her Eras tour. The tour resumes in Paris on May 9 and Travis has already publicly declared that he will be joining his girlfriend in Europe this summer.

“You know I gotta go support,” he told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. “You know it. We’re both very career-driven. We both love what we do and any chance that I can show my support to her – and knowing that she’s showing me all the support in the world throughout the season – it’s just been an amazing experience getting to know Tay.”