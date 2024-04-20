Taylor Swift’s Wink to Travis Kelce in So High School Video

Most Taylor Swift fans have come to the conclusion that her song “So High School” from The Tortured Poets Department is definitely about boyfriend Travis Kelce, and it looks like the singer included a sweet wink to their romance in the lyrics video.

In the video, the lyrics “cheeks pink in the twinkling lights” form on the screen, and for a brief moment the letters T and K in the word “twinkling” change from white to a soft pink. The same shift happens for the letters T and S in the word “lights.”

Taylor, 34, also set the lyrics video against what looks like football stadium lights in the background as a nod to Travis’ NFL career. Plus, the lights only had 58 working bulbs, and Travis, 34, and the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII (58) in February.

Fans gushed over the clues in the comments on YouTube.

“At 0:43 the T and K in twinkling and T and S in lights are a light shade of pink. I think I might just cry now,” wrote one Swiftie, while another added, “At 0:44 if you look closely at the letters you can see that the TK and TS are written with a soft pink color. I love my parents.”

A third fan wrote, “THE FOOTBALL STADIUM LIGHTS, THE TS AND TK BEING A DIFFERENT COLOR, ALL THE K’S BEING CAPITALIZED OH TAYLOR SWIFT YOU ARE IN LOVEEEEEEEEEE.”

“So High School” seems to give fans an inside look at the giddiness Taylor felt when she and Travis began dating in the summer of 2023.

Patrick Smith / Getty Images

“I feel so high school every time I look at you,” Taylor sings in the chorus.

Another line mentions the game “Kiss, Marry, Kill,” and was a topic of conversation during one of Travis’ interviews with Kristina Zias in 2016 for AfterBuzz TV. When Kristina asked him to play, the Ohio native listed Taylor as the person he would like to kiss.

“Are you gonna marry, kiss or kill me?” Taylor sings. “It’s just a game, but really, I’m bettin’ on all three for us two.”

Swifties immediately figured out the reference and Kristina said her social media was flooded with messages from Taylor’s fans.

“In the smallest way, I am a part of their love story and I couldn’t be more excited. People [were] freaking out for me, and when I heard it I gasped and then said, ‘No, it couldn’t be!'” she told People on Friday, April 19. “And now I keep getting tagged in videos about it, so it must be real. I am so honored. There is no one more iconic than Taylor Swift, and to think I even influenced her a bit thrills me.”