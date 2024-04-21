Long before Post Malone collaborated with Taylor Swift on the song “Fortnight,” he got a tattoo of her now-boyfriend, Travis Kelce’s, name on his arm.

Travis, 34, shared the story about Post’s ink during an episode of the “New Heights” podcast in February, which has resurfaced amid the release of Taylor’s duet with the singer. Post, 28, got the tattoo because he lost a bet to Travis and his teammate Patrick Mahomes after the 2020 Super Bowl.

A few days after the game, Travis said he and Patrick, 28, attended the “Circles” singer’s concert in Kansas City and played beer pong with him backstage before the show. They made a bet on the game, which required Post to get the athletes’ names tattooed on him if he lost … which he did.

“He had a tattoo artist sitting right there,” Travis explained. “He just happened to be right there in the back room. We beat him, put our signatures on a piece of paper and I’m pretty sure after the show, he went straight over to that tattoo artist and got it tattooed. Man of his word, which I f–king respect.”

Fast forward four years and Post is a featured artist on Taylor’s album The Tortured Poets Department. “The invisible string is stringing,” one fan gushed on Instagram, referencing a lyric from Taylor’s 2020 song “Invisible String.” The song is about unknown connections that two people have before getting together and the pop star penned it about her relationship with Joe Alwyn.

Joe, 32, and Travis both inspired a few songs on The Tortured Poets Department, but Taylor’s main muse for the album seemed to be Matty Healy. The two briefly dated in 2014 and rekindled things after her split from Joe in 2023. However, the fling was short-lived and Taylor, 34, hinted that The 1975 singer completely blindsided her when he ended things.

Less than two months after she had her heart broken by Matty, Taylor met Travis and the rest is history. She sang about finding love again on the songs “The Alchemy” and “So High School” from The Tortured Poets Department.

Meanwhile, Post was in attendance when Travis and the Chiefs won the 2024 Super Bowl too. He sang “America the Beautiful” at the game and partied with the team in a Las Vegas club after their victory. Taylor and Travis were there for the afterparty as well.

After the release of “Fortnight,” Post gushed over collaborating with Taylor in an Instagram post. “It’s once in a lifetime someone like @taylorswift comes into this world,” he wrote. “I am floored by your heart and your mind, and I am beyond honored to have been asked to help you with your journey. I love you so much. Thank you Tay.”