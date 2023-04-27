Are Jax Taylor and wife Brittany Cartwright making a return to Vanderpump Rules following their departure after season 8? Keep reading for details on what they’ve said and if they’ll be back on the show for season 11.

Are Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Returning to ‘Vanderpump Rules’?

While no casting announcements have been made for season 11 of the program, Bravo’s parent company, NBC/Universal, showed the couple some serious love by giving them their own Peacock Watch With series following the drama involving Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss‘ cheating scandal that has caused so much interest in VPR season 10.

Watch With Jax and Brittany follows episodes 10, 11 and 12 of Vanderpump Rules with the couple providing insider commentary and insight as they follow along with the on screen action. It streams on Thursdays on Peacock the day after the VPR episodes air on Bravo.

What Have Jax and Brittany Said About Returning to ‘Vanderpump Rules’?

Brittany seemed to hint that they might be back among the main cast during an appearance on former costar Lala Kent’s “Give Them Lala” podcast on April 26.

“I’m coming for you guys next season,” the Kentucky native revealed about the cast before pausing and saying “Oh, wait. ”

Jax had previously revealed they would be interested in returning to the show. During an interview with E! News at the March 27, 2023, iHeartRadio Music Awards, when asked if the couple would be ready to return for season 11, he responded, “Yeah,” adding, “I wish I could tell you, we have so many things going on right now.”

Arlene Richie/Shutterstock

How Long Were Jax and Brittany on ‘Vanderpump Rules’?

The former SUR bartender had been with the show since its premiere in 2013, while Brittany came aboard in season 4. Viewers watched their on-again, off-again romance culminate in a lavish wedding at a castle in her home state of Kentucky during season 8 of the series.

When Did Jax and Brittany ‘Leave Vanderpump Rules’?

The couple announced in December 2020 that they would not be taking part in season 9, with each putting out statements to fans. At the time, Brittany was pregnant with their first child. They welcomed son Cruz on April 12, 2021.

“The last eight years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life,” Jax wrote in an Instagram post.

“Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules. We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors. @bravotv, @evolutionusa and our Vanderpump castmates will always remain close to our hearts. Thank you to all the fans who have shared our journey with us and supported us through everything. We love you,” the Michigan native added.

“The last five years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding, and fulfilling years of my life. Although this is difficult to share, Jax and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules,” Brittany shared in her post, adding, “We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors.”