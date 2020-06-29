Daddy’s girl! Scott Disick spends “thousands of dollars on gifts” for his only daughter, Penelope Disick, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “Scott finds it hard to say no when they go shopping … He’s splashed out more than $5,000 in a day on Penelope before.”

The spunky 7-year-old has the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, “wrapped around her little finger,” quips the source. “Everyone assumes Kourtney [Kardashian] buys the kids clothes because she’s really into fashion, but Scott’s always surprising Penelope with funky designer outfits.” Considering the New York native has his own Talentless clothing line, it’s no surprise what a little fashionista P is.

Gifts for the reality kiddo don’t stop at filling her closet. She’s currently “trying to persuade” Scott to “buy her another puppy.” Kourtney, 41, debuted their family’s adorable golden retriever puppy, Cubs, in December 2019. They also have a Pomeranian named Honey. Time will tell if they add another pet to the mix.

Scott and Kourtney are extremely close coparents to Penelope and their two son — Mason, 10, and Reign, 5. They’ve been spending even more time together following the Flip It Like Disick star’s split from longtime girlfriend Sofia Richie. The kids “miss” the model, 21, after getting close with her over the nearly three years she and Scott dated, but they “are enjoying seeing their parents spend more time together and being a proper family,” a second insider exclusively dished to Life & Style.

The reality dad’s split from Sofia came after his short stint at a Colorado rehab facility for “emotional issues” at the end of April. Since then, he checked out and has been leaning on the Poosh founder. “He’s so appreciative of the effort she’s making to help him on his road to recovery,” another insider said. “Scott says he doesn’t know how he would’ve survived the past few weeks without Kourtney’s support.”

Fans have kept their fingers crossed for the parents to find their way back to each other romantically after they dated on-and-off for nearly a decade. However, “that’s not in the cards for them,” a source told In Touch. “Not right now, anyway.”

“There’s a lot of water under the bridge, and while Kourtney loves having Scott around the kids more, she’s not about dating him again,” explained the source. “That’s not something she’s ready to embrace. Scott may feel differently, but his priority right now is his health and mental state.”

In the meantime, Scott has Penelope to spoil!