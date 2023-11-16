Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s kids have embraced having a younger sibling after the couple welcomed baby No. 1, son Rocky, together.

“The kids are so excited to have a little brother,” an insider told Us Weekly on Thursday, November 16. The source added that the kids are “taking turns helping Kourtney and Travis out any way they can.”

Kourtney, 44, shares children Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick ex Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Travis, 47, is the father to Landon and Alabama with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. Additionally, the Blink-182 drummer has a close relationship with ​stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, whom Shanna, 48, shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

The couple has remained “fairly isolated” since they welcomed Rocky, with the insider explaining that they are “so protective” over the newborn.

One day after TMZ reported that Kourtney and Travis were spotted arriving at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles ​on October 30, several outlets reported that they welcomed Rocky on November 4. ​

“Kourtney and Travis are so happy to be home, where they can enjoy their privacy and celebrate this new chapter,” the insider said about their first few days at home with Rocky. “They feel beyond blessed.”

Just days before Kourtney gave birth, the musician revealed during the October 30 episode of the “One Life One Chance With Toby Morse” podcast that they decided to name their son Rocky 13. Travis added that the baby’s due date was “either Halloween or, like, the first week of November.”

While neither Kourtney nor Travis have publicly confirmed the arrival of their son, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to Instagram on Tuesday, November 14, to share a tribute to her husband on his birthday.

“To my husband, my soulmate, my best friend, my lover, my daddy to our baby boy, my everything… I wish you the happiest birthday,” Kourtney captioned a series of photos that showed her showing off her baby bump while posing with Travis. “You make all of my dreams come true and I feel so blessed to have you by my side. I love you beyond words, forever.”

Fans can’t wait to get to know Rocky, as Kourtney and Travis have been open about their desires to have children together even before their May 2022 nuptials.

“Right when they got serious, Kourt and Travis decided to put effort into getting pregnant,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in March 2022. “It was a no-brainer for both of them because they’ve set their hearts on a big family and agreed there was no point delaying or waiting to be married first.”

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The source continued, “It was important for her to also share her pregnancy journey. They’re very committed to each other and raising their kids as a blended family but are hoping to have a child together.”

The couple even documented their IVF journey on The Kardashians. However, they ultimately chose to “take a big break” from the treatments before conceiving when they decided to try “naturally.”