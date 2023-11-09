The Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner Stops by CMA Awards 2023 Amid His Quest For Love: ‘Happy’

The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner took a night off from his quest for love to make an appearance at the CMA Awards 2023. The reality star looked handsome and charming in a navy blue suit with a matching tie, a black shirt underneath and black shoes on the red carpet in Nashville on Wednesday, November 8.

Gerry, 72, is ABC’s first-ever Golden Bachelor. Season 1 of the spinoff is currently unfolding as the retired restaurateur searches for love after the death of his wife in 2017. He started with 22 women vying to win his heart, but only one can get his rose.

The season has wrapped already, but fans will have to wait until later this month to see who Gerry picks. However, Gerry teased on the red carpet that he was “happy with how things finished.”

