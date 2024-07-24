How Love Island’s Serena, Kordell Will Spend Their Cash Prize

Kordell Beckham and Serena Page won each other’s hearts … and the votes of America, making them the 2024 winners of Love Island USA. The model received the $100,000 cash prize and decided to split it with his lady – but they’re not spending their money all in one place.

“I’m gonna be investing and putting it towards the business and my [acting] career,” Kordell, 22, told Us Weekly on Monday, July 22. “But as far as spending, I’m not gonna spend it on anything unless she wants a little something. [Serena] might get a little something.”

Serena, 27, for her part, is going to save her portion of the winnings after she “hooks up” costar JaNa Craig with $4,000 from betting that her bestie, 27, and partner Kenny Rodriguez would take home the grand prize.

“I’m gonna hook my girl up. I thought she was gonna win simply because I was just very unsure about how America was feeling about me and Kordell, because we haven’t had the easiest journey,” Serena told the outlet before reflecting on her and her man’s journey in the villa. “Past winners, they may not have gone through everything we’ve gone through. It has been a lot — a little dramatic, a little crazy. I’m like, who knows? They’re either gonna love it or hate it, and I was just like, ‘Maybe they hate that s–t. I don’t know. I know some people did, but it is fine because the majority don’t.”

Serena and Kordell, who partnered together during day one, were accompanied by JaNa and Kenny, 22, Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi and Kendall Washington and Nicole Jacky in the finals.

The Texas natives’ journey in the villa wasn’t smooth sailing. After Kordell chose Serena to partner with during the premiere, it took her a while to deepen her romantic interest with him. Just when they found a stride in their bond, the boys were sent to take the biggest test at Casa Amor.

Viewers were shocked to see Kordell get on so well with bombshell Daia McGhee, who was vocal about only having an interest in him. The pair couldn’t keep their hands off each other, meanwhile, Serena slept outside of the villa while he was away.

During the final day of being in separate villas, Serena and Kaylor Martin were sent a video of the NSFW shenanigans Kordell and Aaron Evans were partaking in with the casa bombshells.

Meanwhile, fans online were accusing Daia, 27, of being with Kordell to get close to his NFL superstar brother, Odell Beckham Jr., and shared alleged screenshots of her commenting on the athlete’s Instagram posts.

Kordell brought Daia back to the villa, although he still wanted to continue his relationship with Serena. However, the media planner had other plans and decided to be single before going off on Kordell.

They say Casa Amor is the ultimate test for the islanders, and while it’s hell for most couples, Korena came out on top.

Fans cried along with the couple as they watched a montage of their journey together in the villa and tissues were passed around when they were crowned the king and queen of Love Island USA 2024.

“Your @loveislandusa season 6 WINNERS!!!!!” Serena wrote via Instagram on Monday, July 22. “Thank you all for your support throughout this season, we couldn’t have done it without y’all!!! Cheers to KORENA FOREVAAA.”