Love Island USA kicked off season 6 with brand new host Ariana Madix, who will lead the high-energy singles as they heat up the villa. Episode 1 had fans in shock after a celebrity sibling walked in, who was none other than NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.’s younger brother, Kordell Beckham. So, who is the Texas native who is looking for his forever love on the steamy summer dating show?

What Is Odell Beckham Jr.’s Brother Kordell’s Job?

Unlike his brother, Kordell is not an athlete – but he does work in front of the camera.

The reality TV rookie walked runway shows for the fashion brand EMERGE in both May and November 2023. Kordell is also an aspiring actor and routinely takes acting classes to strengthen his craft.

“Picture this, The boss lady, someone who’s vicious, not to be played with and could put your head on the platter as you sit, comes in at the Cheesecake Factory pretty much intimidating you to give up who you work for or it’s going to be your raspberry goo on the plater,” Kordell captioned an October 2022 Instagram video of a practice skit he performed with a partner. “This was an amazing first 2 person scene study experience for me in the acting workshop wit @j3productions_ / @michaelsbrennanacting I had a lot of fun working on it with @curvetocurve Looking forward to more!!”

Where Does Odell Beckham Jr.’s Brother Kordell Live?

During his energetic Love Island USA intro, Kordell revealed that he lives in Dallas, Texas.

Who Does Odell Beckham Jr.’s Brother Kordell Couple With on ‘Love Island USA’?

Kordell “might be in short king” but he “ain’t scared to talk to no tall women.” After gushing over his older brother in his intro, the Islander revealed that he leans on his humor for a connection.

Kordell and Serena Page coupled up during night one and were seemingly a match made in fashion heaven as they both rocked neon green outfits. During a confessional, Kordell gushed over Serena’s smile and said that he could see her pearly whites “from a mile away.”

Peacock

During Serena’s introduction, she admitted that she loves men who are “tatted like a chipotle bag” – which fits Kordell’s description as his arms are filled with permanent ink. Not to mention, they both live in Texas, so distance wouldn’t be an issue if they dated outside the villa!