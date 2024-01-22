The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner shut down a fan’s claim that he and his wife, Theresa Nist, are still “advertising” for the show.

“On a cold wet day in January, this is a great place for family adventure,” Gerry, 72, captioned a selfie of him and Theresa, 70, via Instagram on Saturday, January 20.

While many fans took to the comments section to note how happy the couple looked, one troll called out the pair for seemingly continuing to promote the show two months after it concluded in November 2023. “Wish you the best, but can you just stop advertising and move on,” the social media user wrote.

“Not advertising, we have nothing to ‘sell’ except the themes of our season HOPE, HEART [and] HUMOR,” Gerry responded. “We want everyone to enjoy life and be open to new possibilities.”

Fans watched Gerry propose to Theresa during the season 1 finale on November 30, 2023, while they wasted no time and got married during a televised ceremony at La Quinta Resort & Club on January 4.

Shortly after the ceremony, Theresa took to Instagram to thank their supporters while reminiscing on the special day.

“We want to thank those of you who loved and supported us throughout this journey,” the former reality star captioned several photos from the wedding on January 7. “It was an absolutely magical night, beyond our wildest dreams. We lived in the moment and enjoyed every bit of it.”

She then gave a shout out to their wedding officiant, Susan Noles, who also competed for Gerry’s heart on the debut season of the show. “Susan, you are one in a million,” Theresa wrote about Susan, 66. “There was no one else Gerry and I wanted to marry us! Your warmth and energy and humor … no one could have done it better. You are a friend for life. We love you so much!!”

It seems that the excitement following their wedding is still going strong, as both Gerry and Theresa have continued to document their lives as a married couple on social media.

“You think she looks happy eating the fluke? You should have seen her with the Tiramisu!!!” Gerry captioned photos of the pair out to eat on January 15. “This place is Golden.”

Courtesy of Gerry Turner/Instagram

While they have been accused of playing up their romance, an insider exclusively told Life & Style that the pair are truly as happy as they seem. “Theresa and Gerry were so excited to get married,” the source shared. “They feel so lucky to have found each other, especially knowing how hard it is to find love later in life. They are thrilled and so are their families — their forever is starting now!”

The insider also explained that Theresa and Gerry were in good spirits amid the wedding planning process. “Gerry and Theresa were at the venue all week preparing with the team, and the staff kept joking that the Golden Bachelor and his fiancée were a lot less diva-ish than what they’re used to!” the source said. “No bridezillas here!”