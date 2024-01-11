Alabama Barker gave fans a new glimpse at her newborn baby brother, Rocky Thirteen Barker, in a TikTok video posted on Wednesday, January 10. Travis Barker’s daughter shared a series of photos on her social media page, including one picture with Rocky.

In the photo, Rocky’s full hand is wrapped around Alabama’s thumb. While the little one’s face isn’t visible in the shot, the image gives a look at his white onesie, as well as a close up view of his tiny hand.

Travis’ wife, Kourtney Kardashian, gave birth to Rocky on November 1, 2023. For the most part, the couple has kept the baby off of social media since his birth. However, they posted the first photos of him just days before Christmas 2023. The pictures featured the proud parents holding their baby boy while sitting on the floor in their home.

Rocky joins quite a large blended family, as Kourtney, 44, shares three kids – Mason, 13, Penelope 11, and Reign, 9 – with her ex Scott Disick, and Travis, 48, has Alabama, 18, and a son, Landon, 20, with ex Shanna Moakler. The Blink-182 drummer is also close with his stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, from his marriage to Shanna, 48.

While Alabama seems to be bonding with Rocky, Landon seemed less than enthused about his baby brother during a November 2023 interview. “I actually haven’t even held it,” he said during the Q&A, which took place nearly four weeks after Rocky’s birth. He also confirmed that he hadn’t changed Rocky’s diaper and insisted that he “will not be” in the future.

The singer added, “I totally was rooting for a little girl.”

Kourtney and Travis went through quite a journey to conceive their son. The longtime friends started dating amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and got engaged in October 2021.

When the lovebirds started trying for a baby, Kourtney went through several rounds of in vitro fertilization (IVF). However, none of the previous eggs that she had frozen when she was “38 or 39” made it to the embryo stage. Ahead of the couple’s 2022 wedding, they decided to stop IVF, which was taking a toll on the Hulu star’s physical and mental health.

They wound up conceiving naturally in February 2023. “It was an indescribable feeling,” Kourtney admitted. “Shock, then super happy, fear sets in, worry, but I remembered then to have gratitude.”

The Lemme creator suffered a pregnancy scare when she had to undergo emergency “urgent fetal surgery” in September 2023. She revealed that the situation was “terrifying” in an October 2023 interview, but said that she’s not ready to discuss the specific details of what happened yet.

“I learned that insurance typically only covers two ultrasounds when you’re pregnant,” she told Vogue. “I had no idea. I’ve always been lucky enough to do more than what insurance covers. And it’s one of those ultrasounds that saved my baby’s life.”