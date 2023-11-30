Landon Barker, son of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, didn’t seem all that excited about his new baby brother, Rocky Thirteen, in a new interview.

“I actually haven’t even held it,” Landon, 20, told SiriusXM’s TikTok Radio host Jess Lucero in a clip shared on Wednesday, November 29.

When Jess, 28, asked, “Have you changed any diapers yet?” Landon quickly replied, “I have not. And I will not be.”

Fans quickly pointed out how Landon used the word “it” instead of baby in the clip shared on Instagram. Many of them credited his language to jealousy and others called him a “spoiled brat.”

One commenter wrote, “He’s so jealous of the baby it’s sad. ‘It.’ He knew what he was saying.”

“Isn’t he too old to be jealous of an infant? Who calls a baby an ‘it’?” asked another Instagram user.

However, not everyone was as quick to judge the singer, and many of them pointed out his lack of interest in Rocky was probably related to his age.

“What 20 year old is thrilled to be around babies? In a few years they’ll be best buddies,” said one fan.

Another person jokingly related to the situation, “I think his reaction is pretty normal , if my mom or dad was still having kids 20+ years after I was born I’d be pretty annoyed too.”

Jeff Hahne / Getty Images

The “Friends With Your Ex” singer admitted that he was hoping for a little sister instead.

“I totally was rooting for a little girl,” Landon confessed, “I wish I was the only Barker boy.”

The oldest of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis’ brood also detailed some of the things he’s learned from watching his baby brother being welcomed into the fold.

“I’ve never really had a baby sibling. It’s always been me and my sister, two years apart,” Landon explained. “It’s cool though because it’d be different if it happened when I kinda need the attention as a kid.”

Landon’s younger sister, Alabama Barker, was excited to have a new baby in the house, though. The influencer told E! News on November 1 that “having another family member is always awesome.”

“And getting to know a new person, it’s gonna be so fun and so exciting!” she added.

Kourtney, 44, and Travis, 48, struggled during their fertility journey, which fans saw play out in The Kardashians. The Poosh founder was even rushed into emergency fetal surgery on September 1, causing Travis to rush home to be with his wife.

“I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this,” Kourtney wrote on Instagram. “Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”