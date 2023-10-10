Landon Barker is following in dad Travis Barker’s footsteps, and mom Shanna Moakler couldn’t be prouder. She struggled to hold back her tears as the aspiring musician performed on stage on a very special evening.

Shanna, 48, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, October 9, with highlights from Landon’s concert at El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles as he celebrated his 20th birthday that night. She first snapped a photo of his name on the marquee outside the theater with three crying emoji. Later, Shanna wiped away tears as Landon sang in the background.

Landon, who grew up watching his dad play drums for Blink-182, performed a mix of unreleased tunes and previously released singles, such as his song “Die in California” with Machine Gun Kelly, Gunna and Young Thug, according to Page Six. His mom, who was married to Travis, 47, from 2004 to 2008, told the publication how it felt to watch her son on stage.

“To see him doing what he was doing was so [special] after seeing him on stage with Travis his whole life, just rocking out,” Shanna explained. “He’s such a talented drummer as well, but to see him as a frontman is so cool. I’m like, ‘super proud mommy moment,’ and I haven’t stopped crying.”

Shanna also took to her Instagram feed to wish Landon a happy birthday with a series of photos of him and a heartfelt caption.

Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

“I’m not sure where the time has gone, and I really wish it would slow down….. but Happy 20th Birthday to my handsome and talented son,” she wrote. “Raising you, knowing you and being your mom has been one of the greatest joys of my life. You have grown into an amazing man, you are kind, patient and so gifted. I can’t wait to watch you continue to make amazing music and create even more memories with you. I love you so much. Happy birthday.”

Landon dropped his debut single under Travis’ label DTA Records, “Friends With Your Ex,” featuring Travis on drums, on September 22.

“I’ve been wanting to do this since I was a kid, since I was probably 8 or 10 years old,” he told Variety at the time. “Just watching my dad perform, I’ve always been inspired and wanted to be up on stage and move people with music of my own.”

It certainly helps that Landon has a huge support system behind him. In addition to Travis and Shanna, Travis’ wife and Landon’s stepmom Kourtney Kardashian Barker has helped to promote “Friends With Your Ex” and his birthday concert. She also wished him a happy birthday by sharing a TikTok video featuring Landon.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY @landonasherbarker I can’t believe you’re 20!” she wrote.

Shanna also shares daughter Alabama, 17, with Travis, as well as daughter Atiana, 24, with ex Oscar De La Hoya. Meanwhile, Kourtney, 44, shares kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick. Kourtney and Travis are currently expecting their first child, a baby boy.