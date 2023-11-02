While Travis Barker only recently confirmed that he and wife Kourtney Kardashian plan on naming their baby Rocky, his daughter, Alabama Barker, has known the moniker for months. While she originally admitted she wasn’t thrilled with the name, Alabama has seemingly had a change of heart.

“We all have very authentic, weird names,” Alabama, 17, told E! News on Wednesday, November 1, referencing her brother, Landon, 20, and Kourtney’s three kids — Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8. “I love Rocky. I do. [I] definitely like Rocky.”

The teen’s stance on the name is much different than her original opinion. Back in July, Travis, 47, revealed that Rocky 13 was his top choice for the name of his third child while talking to Complex.

“That’s so bad,” Alabama said during the video interview. “Even [you] know it’s bad.”

The Blink-182 drummer agreed that the name was “bad,” though admitted the moniker had been “going through [his] head.” He continued, “Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies. And 13 is just the greatest number of all time. And ‘Rocky’ [is] the greatest boxing movie of all time.”

Four months after he first mentioned the name Rocky, Travis seemingly confirmed that he and Kourtney, 44, settled on the name during the Monday, October 30, episode of the “One Life One Chance With Toby Morse podcast. He revealed the name by stating he couldn’t perform at a Hawaii benefit concert because it’s “the week that Rocky’s due.”

“He’s gonna come out of my wife’s vagina, like, doing front kicks and push-ups,” the musician added.

The Kardashians star announced she and Travis are expecting their first child together while attending a Blink-182 concert in June. She held up a sign that read, “Travis I’m pregnant.” Travis’ bandmates drew attention to the sign, and he got down from the stage to hug his wife.

The sign was a reference to the band’s 1999 music video for “All The Small Things,” which featured a fan in the crowd holding the same sign.

The couple – who tied the knot in 2022 – announced their pregnancy after fans watched Kourtney’s struggles to become pregnant on her family’s reality show. Since confirming that they’re expanding their family, Kourtney has since been open about her love of motherhood.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

“I love experiencing life through their eyes and doing with them all the things I did as a child. Going to Disneyland or even just touching sand for the first time,” she told Vanity Fair Italia in October. “I love creating traditions and memories and making everyday things feel special and magical. Being able to do that now with Travis is a dream come true.”

The Poosh founder also opened up about how her fourth pregnancy differs from her first three. “Physically, I feel great. I like being pregnant. I’m obsessed with the idea of being pregnant!” Kourtney told the outlet. “But this time, unlike the other three, I was followed by a different group of doctors, who gave me many restrictions in the first months. No workouts, no Pilates, no caffeine and no plane trips. Even no sex! I think all this caution made me a little afraid because, in the past, I never had to be so careful.”