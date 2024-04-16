Alabama Barker clapped back at claims she has had plastic surgery after fans shared their theories in response to recent bikini photos.

Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler’s daughter took to Instagram on April 13 to share three snapshots of herself in a tiny black bikini top. Shortly after the snapshots were posted online, several of Alabama’s followers took to the comments section to speculate that she’s had work done.

“Plastic surgery on everything sad,” one person commented, while others criticized her dark tan.

Two days after the hateful comments began, Alabama, 18, took matters into her own hands by responding to her critics. “Hey let’s stop being delusional,” she wrote on Monday, April 15, alongside a clapping emoji.

The recent speculation is not the first time Alabama has been accused of going under the knife. In February, the former Meet the Barkers star shared now-deleted photos of herself in swimsuits on Instagram. Fans quickly noted that she looked different and wondered if she had plastic surgery.

One person said she hopes Alabama doesn’t “overdo” it with plastic surgery, which led her to respond, “I really appreciate the love! I’m natural, besides my lips, accept the fact I’m naturally beautiful.”

Meanwhile, Shanna, 49, weighed in on if her daughter will have plastic surgery during an exclusive interview with Life & Style in March.

After noting that everyone “loves to think” Alabama has altered her appearance with surgery, Shanna explained she has always taught her to “want to be age appropriate.”

Courtesy of Alabama Barker/Instagram

“There’s nothing wrong with maintaining, but we don’t go and do ridiculous procedures for no reason to follow trends like BBLs and things like that,” Shanna continued. “That’s one thing I do share with her and we talk about a lot.”

Despite insisting that her daughter has not had plastic surgery, Shanna explained she was open to letting Alabama have some work done “when she is old enough.” However, she said Alabama is “not having any plastic surgery anytime soon” as a teenager.

Not only did Shanna discuss Alabama’s plastic surgery speculation, but she also praised her daughter for how she handles public criticism.

“She’s always been very, very true to herself and she’s really been bullied and people have come at her since she was really young,” the Rhode Island native said, adding that Alabama was born in the spotlight. “And she’s always handled it, I think, way better than I ever could at that age.”