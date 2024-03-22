Shanna Moakler reveals that daughter Alabama Barker doesn’t have any plans to have plastic surgery in the near future in an exclusive interview with Life & Style.

One month after Alabama, 18, shut down rumors she had gone under the knife, Shanna, 48, tells Life & Style that everyone “loves to think” her youngest daughter has altered her appearance with surgery.

“I always tell her that we want to be age appropriate,” Shanna continues about Alabama, whom she shares with ex-husband Travis Barker.

The Meet the Barkers alum also opens up about the lessons she’s taught Alabama regarding cosmetic procedures. “There’s nothing wrong with maintaining, but we don’t go and do ridiculous procedures for no reason to follow trends like BBLs and things like that,” Shanna says. “That’s one thing I do share with her and we talk about a lot.”

While Shanna says she will be open to Alabama having some work done “when she is old enough,” she notes that her daughter is only 18. “She’s not having any plastic surgery anytime soon,” she insists.

The speculation began in February when Alabama shared several now-deleted photos of herself in swimsuits on Instagram. While many people pointed out how great she looked, others claimed she appeared different and wondered if she had work done.

After one fan commented that Alabama looks great but hopes she doesn’t “overdo” it with plastic surgery, the California native replied, “I really appreciate the love! I’m natural, besides my lips, accept the fact I’m naturally beautiful.”

Not only is Shanna the proud mother of Alabama, but she also shares son Landon Barker with Travis, 48. Meanwhile, the model is the mother of Atiana De La Hoya with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

The Rhode Island native – who is preparing to celebrate her upcoming 49th birthday at Crazy Horse 3 in Las Vegas on Friday, March 22 – continues to gush about Alabama, sharing that she’s “very inspired by [her] youngest daughter.”

“She’s always been very, very true to herself and she’s really been bullied and people have come at her since she was really young,” Shanna recalls, noting that she was born into the spotlight. “And she’s always handled it, I think, way better than I ever could at that age.”

Courtesy of Crazy Horse 3

Shanna says that Alabama has “always stayed true to herself” and states that her “confidence is mind blowing.”

Not only does Shanna believe that Alabama has embraced being in the public eye, but she also praises her daughter for the way she deals with trolls on social media.

“I don’t think a lot of people could handle it the way that she does,” the Celebrity Big Brother alum says. “I’m very proud of who she is as a young woman, and I can’t imagine a lot of people being in the position that she’s in and handling it as well as she does.”

In addition to gushing about Alabama, Shanna also teases her upcoming birthday party at Crazy Horse 3. “I absolutely love my Crazy Horse family over there. They’re always so good to me,” Shanna shares. “I love celebrating my birthday there. They take such great care of me … I think it’s going to be a lot of fun and I’m going to see a lot of great people that I don’t get to normally celebrate with in Las Vegas.”