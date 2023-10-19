Alabama Barker spoke out ​in October 2023 dealing with the internet trolls who inevitably come along with any sort of fame.

The ​teenage daughter of Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler is no stranger to the public sounding off in the comments of her social media profiles. However, the aspiring musician recently opened up about the hate she receives. One user asked how she handled the criticism from random strangers in such a positive manner, and Alabama has some pretty solid advice.

​Alabama Barker’s Advice for Dealing with Internet Trolls

In her Instagram Story on October 11, Alabama wrote, “I’m not going to sit here & lie and say it’s easy and to keep pushing. It gets very challenging especially when they don’t know you. I feel very misunderstood!”

She continued, “People are going to hate regardless. Don’t entertain what people say about you, if you know yourself & your morals & your intentions, nothing else matters.”

Regardless, the famous teen advised fans to not “feed into the hate” by responding. However, that doesn’t mean she isn’t tempted. Earlier in September, Alabama said, “Sometimes I find myself wanting to clap back. Bark at everyone who bites at me. But then I look at those people, like really look at them … what kind of life they’re living. The choice they’re making. The things they do compared to do I am, what I do & how I live. And that, itself keeps me humble.”

Courtesy of Alabama Barker/Instagram

Commenters Previously Threw Shade at Alabama Barker for Fluctuating Weight

From her famous dad to body-shamers, it seems as though everyone has something to say. In August 2023, Alabama found herself the target of body-shamers making comments about her fluctuating weight. It was then that she decided to open up about her autoimmune disorder. While the then-16-year-old didn’t go into detail, she did say that “a thyroid problem and autoimmune disease” contributed to the changes.

In a TikTok, Alabama spoke to the camera, saying, “I would love to see you guys getting random pictures taken of you when you’re leaving the grocery store, [in] the middle of a sentence and your mouth wide open and let’s see how beautiful you look.”

In February 2022, Alabama received criticism revolving around her song choice in a video of her and her father. When some fans in the comments of the since-deleted TikTok called the choice “strange,” Alabama clapped back with, “Y’all do to f–kin much stop trying to make s–t weird. Worry about yourself it’s old.”

For now, it looks like Alabama has decided to stick to the high road.