Telling them off! Travis Barker‘s teenage daughter, Alabama Barker, made it clear that she’s unbothered when internet trolls throw shade at her looks online.

Some TikTok users have rallied behind the 17-year-old after a TikTok video from mid-April resurfaced online. In the now-viral clip, Alabama subtly shaded people who leave hateful comments on her social media content.

“When Kathryn with 3 kids only waterline liner, 4 different colored blonde & Tom shows, talk about my makeup or my age,” she captioned the video, which was paired with a sound that could be heard saying, “I’d tell you what you look like but you won’t like it.”

While some haters didn’t get the message, other followers were on Alabama’s side

“I’ll never understand why young girls takin care of themselves is frowned upon you are gorg I love it,” one internet user commented. Another added, “The girls that get it, get it.”

The social media star even replied to some commenters who appeared to defend her apparent haters.

“I think people are just concerned about the over sexualization of youth in Hollywood/ L.A. culture,” someone speculated. Alabama hit back, writing, “Well I’m doing great thank u.”

In another reply, the Kardashians guest star wrote, “I wish I cared what people think.”

Alabama isn’t the only one of Travis’ kids who’ve been dragged online. His eldest son, Landon Barker, was slammed for comments left on Alabama’s Instagram post from April 9. The budding musician left what Instagram users referred to as “awkward” comments on his younger sister’s bikini photos.

“I feel you in my mind,” Alabama captioned the post at the time. Landon, 19, replied, “Do you?”

Alabama Barker/ Instagram

Some internet users referred to the reply as “strange,” “weird,” creepy” and “bizarre.” One person wrote, “I wouldn’t comment on my sister’s post of her ass out.”

Others defended their sibling relationship.

“No one out here understanding sibling relationships lmao,” someone commented. Another person added, “Y’all are so weird. I’m pretty sure he knows thats his sister and he’s JOKING [sic]!”

While Alabama and Landon often stay quiet about the constant backlash they receive online, the “Heartbreaker” songstress referred to hate as “mentally exhausting” in a TikTok comment from January. After she was slammed for dancing alongside a group of her friends to the song “Perc & Sex” by YN Jay, the Los Angeles native hit back.

“They and myself were at a video shoot. Even though I do not need to explain all of the negative assumptions about us, it’s absurd to see a group of friends just having a good time gives so many grown adults a topic to talk about,” Alabama wrote at the time. “Once again everybody is doing but of course cause it’s myself it’s going to be posted, I can’t catch a break from accounts like this in general. You guys are so low for making a post about a minor in general, all I can say, is do better, I let you live your life, so it would be appreciated if I can live mine.”