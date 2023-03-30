All of the Shade! Kourtney Kardashian’s Most Savage Social Media Clapbacks

She’s a savage! Kourtney Kardashian has no problem clapping back at trolls online, and fans love her for it.

While promoting her brand, Lemme, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum even reacted to mean comments left on her TikTok videos.

“Can the Kardashians just retire?” one hater commented. Kourtney replied, “That would be nice.”

Referring to her height, someone asked, “Is he a giant or are you really short?” To which the reality star responded, “The answer is both, Simon [Huck] do you wanna … ” before the video cut to her longtime friend standing tall in the frame.

Multiple hate comments referenced Kourtney wearing an Agnostic Front band shirt, which belonged to Travis Barker.

“Absolutely not [I don’t know who they are] and we’re not playing that game today,” she shared. “It is a shirt from my husband’s closet and I will wear his shirts for life.”

When one person claimed that Kourtney never eats her Lemme gummy vitamins on camera, she decided to chew one for viewers and then spit it out into a glass. Of course, the video wouldn’t be complete without the businesswoman making it clear “why she speaks in slow motion.” Kourtney explained, “Because it’s a vibe.”

The March 2023 TikTok video of the Kardashians star responding to haters came just before fans slammed Kourtney for her “dirty bathroom” on Instagram. At the time the Poosh founder uploaded a photo that showed plates of food covering her bathroom floor and toilet seat. While followers were not impressed, Kourtney poked fun at the entire situation.

“The comments about this photo,” she wrote via Instagram Stories, posting the image once again.

While most of Kourtney’s comments slamming internet trolls have been pretty amusing, some are actually pretty serious — and they all have to do with her body and pregnancy speculation. When sharing a photo of herself in September 2022, Kourtney could be seen holding her stomach.

“Wait a minute, did I miss she’s pregnant?” one commenter asked. She responded, explaining, “Nope, but you’re missing a woman’s body.”

Scroll through the gallery to see some of Kourtney’s most savage social media clapbacks over the years.