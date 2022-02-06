Standing her ground! Kourtney Kardashian clapped back at a troll who claimed she only started listening to post-punk band The Cure after she started dating fiancé Travis Barker.

“All of a sudden @kourtneykardash knows who The Cure is. Uh huh,” an online user wrote in a comment on a carousel post of photos shared by her lifestyle brand Poosh’s Instagram account on Saturday, February 5. The post included various images in a red color scheme, including a graphic that read “Friday, I’m in Love” — the same title of The Cure’s 1992 hit song — and a screenshot of a stream of The Cure’s 1987 song, “Just Like Heaven.”

Kourtney, 42, quickly replied to the user: “All of a sudden?” she wrote. “Since the ‘80s when I grew up? Is The Cure like super top secret?”

Although a few fans came to her defense, the challenger continued questioning the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s interest in the British band by referring to her romance with Travis, 46.

“She’s never looked punk or posted about any [alternative] music [till] her whirlwind romance with a punk drummer,” the person added in a separate comment. “Total poseur.”

The reality star and the Blink-182 drummer have enjoyed a fun, PDA-filled romance since they started dating in late 2020, making it Instagram official in February 2021. They’ve also included their respective children in their fun outings together, as Kourtney shares Penelope, Mason and Reign Disick with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, whereas Travis shares Alabama and Landon Barker, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Aside from their steamy public makeout sessions, some have noticed that Kourtney’s style seemingly evolved throughout their relationship. She’s been donning edgier looks in comparison to her former pastel-colored outfits, including all-black corset mini dresses to rocker chic chain necklaces. However, despite her apparent fashion changes, an insider exclusively told Life & Style in March 2021 that “Kourtney and Travis are both independent with their own interests.”

Seven months later, the “All the Small Things” rocker popped the question in a beachside proposal in Montecito, California. The duo shared the picturesque rose-filled moment to their Instagram accounts on October 17. By the time 2022 rolled around, the duo started preparing for their upcoming wedding.

“They are planning their future and want it to start now!” a second source told Life & Style on January 25, adding that they had initially wanted a “destination wedding.” However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 travel restrictions, they’ve thought of exchanging their vows in the same place they got engaged.

“Montecito is a special place for them and their relationship,” the insider added. “It is ‘their’ place.”