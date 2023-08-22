Travis Barker’s daughter, Alabama Barker, slammed trolls who criticized her weight gain after recent paparazzi photos of her and stepmom Kourtney Kardashian went viral.

In a TikTok video posted on Monday, August 21, Alabama, 17, made a disgusted look and slammed the “fake pages commenting about my weight in paparazzi pictures and saying I’m a catfish or saying I’m fat.”

The rapper continued, “First of all, let me eat you up ‘cause I’m so fat. Paparazzi will purposely take pictures of you with your mouth open, middle of a sentence or any ugly picture they can get of you just for views. And I would love to see you guys getting random pictures taken of you when you’re leaving the grocery store, middle of the sentence, with your mouth wide open. Let’s see how beautiful you look.”

Mega Agency

Alabama appeared to be referring to a series of photos showing the teen and a pregnant Kourtney, 44, heading to Cha Cha Matcha in Los Angeles on Sunday. Kourtney showed off her baby bump in a tight black T-shirt and matching pants, while Alabama sported a more loose-fitting look in a T-shirt, cardigan, and sweatpants. The photos circulated around TikTok as trolls commented on Alabama’s appearance.

In her video, Alabama — whom Travis, 47, shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler — also explained that she has “a thyroid problem and an autoimmune disease,” which has caused her to gain some weight. She asked her followers to keep their opinions to themselves.

“Once my thyroid is balanced and my autoimmune disease is balanced I will go back to my normal weight,” she continued. “You guys also act like I’ve gained 1,000 pounds, it’s like 5,10 pounds, which is so normal for a lot of girls, weight fluctuates.”

Alabama added a body positive message for younger fans: “I don’t want any girls that are young watching this that are gaining weight to ever think there’s something wrong with it. There is a certain point where if your health is getting affected by it, you need to change it, but no. That’s not the case for me and I would appreciate it if you guys would put yourself in my shoes.”

Alabama, who hasn’t been shy about hitting back at critics in the past, certainly isn’t alone in health issues causing her weight to fluctuate. A number of other celebrities have opened up about similar diseases like Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, or PCOS, which can cause significant weight gain and other hormonal changes in the body. Victoria Beckham, Sasha Pieterse, Francia Raisa, Lea Michele, Keke Palmer and more have spoken about their struggles with PCOS. Sasha once revealed she was diagnosed at age 17 after she gained 70 pounds.

“This is part of the health issues that I was speaking of while I was going through Pretty Little Liars,” the actress revealed. “The changes that were happening to me were documented on camera. … “There was no explanation for [the weight gain.] It was the most frustrating experience and disheartening because no matter what I did, no matter how well I behaved, no matter how great I treated my body, things were actually getting worse rather than better, it was very very confusing.”