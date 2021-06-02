Not having it! Travis Barker‘s daughter, Alabama Barker, doesn’t appreciate people commenting on her wardrobe — and she’s not afraid to clap back.

“How her daddy ain’t regulating her outfit?!! She’s a child,” one fan commented on a Tuesday, June 1, TikTok video featuring Travis, 45, Alabama, 15, and her brother, Landon Barker.

“At this point, you are so worried about me, [you’re] dress coding me,” the influencer replied. In the clip, Alabama wore a pair of unbuttoned jeans, a corset top and a black zip-up hoodie. As it happens, this is hardly the first time she’s had to defend herself against haters.

“I have grown men and mothers hating on me, messaging me awful things,” Alabama explained via Instagram Stories in May. “I do not care whether you think I look too grown for my age. Keep your opinion to yourselves. It’s miserable that you guys can sit there and DM me instead of watching your own children.”

In addition to dealing with backlash over her appearance, Alabama and her mom, Shanna Moakler, as well as Shanna’s off-again, on-again boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, are entangled in a public feud. “Everybody thinks my mother is amazing,” the teenager began a lengthy Instagram post on May 15.

“Matthew is nothing but awful to her. Not only that, but he cheats on her,” Alabama claimed. “My mom has never completely been in my life. Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom? Did your moms ask to see you on Mother’s Day [because] mine didn’t? I’m done keeping it a secret, reality shows.”

Speaking exclusively with Life & Style, Matthew, 28, assured he and Shanna, 46, “never” cheated on each other. Moreover, the Wedding Singer alum was admittedly upset over her daughter’s accusations. “I think it’s heartbreaking when your kids go public and make accusations that aren’t true,” Shanna told Life & Style on May 19.

“What mother wants to have their child upset with them? What mother wants to hear their children say such horrible things? It’s just sad, but I understand they’re teenagers,” the former Playboy Playmate added, before seemingly referencing Travis and his girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian. “They’re being influenced by numerous people, who are very calculating, very manipulative, and there’s nothing I can do except just be there for them [and] love them.”