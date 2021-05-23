Travis Barker‘s daughter, Alabama Barker, isn’t afraid to speak her mind on social media. In fact, the teen is quick to defend herself from trolls on Instagram, particularly those who say she dresses and acts too mature for her age.

In May 2021, the 15-year-old took to her Instagram Stories to address the amount of messages she had received for looking “too grown.”

“At this point, I have grown men and mothers hating on me, messaging me awful things,” she wrote in a statement. “I do not care whether you think I look too grown for my age. Keep your opinion to yourselves. It’s miserable that you guys can sit there and DM [direct message] me instead of watching your own children.”

She added, “You guys do not know my inside life. Keep your opinions to yourself.”

The next day, Alabama shared one of the hateful messages via her Instagram Stories. “So glad my daughter didn’t have to dress or act like you at that age,” the troll wrote according to the screenshot. “But she didn’t [because] she’s beautiful, fugly [sic] girls act and dress like you. You’re disgusting.” The adolescent captioned the screengrab, “I don’t make it up.”

Amid the onslaught of comments about her age, Alabama has been dealing with tensions between herself, brother Landon Barker and their mother, Shanna Moakler. “Everybody thinks my mother is amazing,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories the same month. “My mom has never completely been in my life. Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom? Did your moms ask to see you on Mother’s Day [because] mine didn’t? I’m done keeping it a secret, reality shows.”

The former Miss USA addressed the claims in an exclusive interview with Life & Style. “What mother wants to have their child upset with them? What mother wants to hear their children say such horrible things?” Shanna said at the time. “It’s just sad, but I understand they’re teenagers. They’re being influenced by numerous people, who are very calculating, very manipulative, and there’s nothing I can do except just be there for them [and] love them.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see all the times Alabama has clapped back at social media trolls over her age and her look.