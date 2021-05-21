Alabama Barker Shuts Down Claims She Looks ‘Too Grown’ for 15: ‘Keep Your Opinions to Yourself’

Taking a stand. Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler’s daughter, Alabama, clapped back at critics claiming her style is far too mature for a 15-year-old.

“At this point, I have grown men and mothers hating on me, messaging me awful things,” Alabama wrote in a statement via her Instagram Stories on Friday, May 21. “I do not care whether you think I look too grown for my age. Keep your opinion to yourselves. It’s miserable that you guys can sit there and DM [direct message] me instead of watching your own children.”

Courtesy Alabama Barker/Instagram

The teen went on to defend her Blink-182 rocker dad, 45, for being one of the “most incredible” fathers out there and told fans there is a lot more to her than meets the eye. “You guys do not know my inside life. Keep your opinions to yourself,” Alabama concluded.

Alabama’s response comes shortly after she spoke out about the estranged relationship she has with her mom. Her parents, Travis and Shanna, 46, originally broke up in 2006 and they finalized their divorce in 2008, but they have been one of the most-talked about exes in Hollywood amidst the drummer’s romance with Kourtney Kardashian.

“Everybody thinks my mother is amazing,” Alabama posted on May 15, claiming the former Miss USA’s boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, “is nothing but awful to her” and also “cheats on her” in a shocking message, which Shanna denied.

Alabama alleged that Shanna “has never completely been” in her life, another claim Shanna later addressed. “Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom? Did your moms ask to see you on Mother’s Day [because] mine didn’t? I’m done keeping it a secret, reality shows,” Alabama continued.

Courtesy Alabama Barker/Instagram

Travis and Shanna’s son, Landon, 17, previously shared his own grievances with their mother on social media, saying Shanna is an absent parent. “I’m not really sure why my kids put that out there,” the former pageant queen told Us Weekly in response on May 18. “I’m their mother. I love them. It’s hurtful and heartbreaking to have your kids say that when … clearly that’s false. It’s a false claim.”

Amid all of the family drama, Shanna opened up about the “Adam’s Song” hitmaker’s relationship with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, and revealed she wouldn’t mind if Travis and Kourtney got engaged. Shanna told In Touch exclusively, “If they want to run off into the sunset, like by all means, but you know, don’t alienate my children in the process.”