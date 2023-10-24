Being a former Miss U.S.A., Shanna Moakler has always been one to keep up her appearance, but like many people she’s battled with weight issues over the years. She lost 30 pounds between 2022 and 2023 after working with a personal trainer to get back in bikini shape.

Shanna has been sharing the results of her weight loss in sexy photos she posts to her OnlyFans account, for which she charges $18 per month. Every now and then the former beauty queen will post an Instagram photo in lingerie or swimsuits to show followers what they’re missing out on.

Scroll down to see Shanna’s weight loss transformation in photos.