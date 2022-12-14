Gorgeous! Shanna Moakler has lost 20 pounds and is flaunting her incredible body makeover in a new photo.

The former Miss U.S.A., 47, looked stunning wearing a yellow lace bra and underwear set that showed off her hourglass figure and tiny waist in a Monday, December 12, Instagram post. “Down 20! 10 more to go to hit my fitness goal!” Shanna wrote in the caption while thanking her nutritionist David Allen “for helping me feel my best!”

The Rhode Island native was noticeably slimmer than she was in past Instagram photos, including a bikini snapshot from September where she noted she was “working on my fitness” with David. All of her hard work has clearly paid off, as Shanna looks better than ever!

Courtesy of Shanna Moakler/Instagram

The blonde beauty underwent another weight loss transformation that culminated in April 2020, when she shared side-by-side photos before and after her health journey.

“OK, ignore how absolutely awful I look in these photos, but I wanted to post my progress over a year,” she began. “Now I know people are gonna say you look fine on the photo on the left [and that’s sweet] I hid my weight pretty well,” though Shanna claimed, “I wasn’t fine,” and that she was “super unhappy” and “miserable.”

“I was working out like an animal with no results for a couple reasons,” she continued, with one of them being, “I ate like s–t because I was in a completely unhealthy relationship.” She also said that taking hormones contributed to her 40-pound weight gain.

Shanna got a “mommy makeover” including a tummy tuck in order to “fix my muscles,” saying the surgery was the “best thing I ever did in my life.” She started working with David, who helped get the bad hormones “out of my system and got me eating properly … It’s epic! I stopped eating for emotional pleasure and started eating to fuel my body.”

“There was no easy fix, there was no overnight plan,” the former Pacific Blue actress continued. “But I had an awesome team and I now just work out daily, I still eat healthy but allow myself some good stuff and I’ve learned soooo much from the whole experience the last two years!” she concluded, adding, “I hear from moms and newly divorced women everyday who are in the thick of things and I wanted to show if I can do it, I know you can too!”

Shanna was married to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker from 2004 through 2008. They share two children: son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 16. The rocker married Kourtney Kardashian in May 2022, while Shanna was most recently involved in an on-again, off-again romance with ex-boyfriend, model Matthew Rondeau.