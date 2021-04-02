The Cast of ‘Jersey Shore’ Looks So Different Since Season 1: See Photos Then and Now!

Then and now! The Jersey Shore cast has changed so much since season 1 first premiered in 2009. Photos of Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, DJ Pauly D, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola show how the cast has transformed from our favorite fist-pumping beachgoers to parents and spouses.

Most of the crew, minus Sammi, returned to television for the reboot, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, and fans couldn’t believe how different the lives of the MTV stars were since their OG clubbing days at Karma.

Snooki and JWoww are pros when it comes to the whole parenting thing, as they became moms over five years ago. Nicole shares kids Lorenzo, Giovanna and Angelo with husband Jionni LaValle. Jenni has two beautiful children — daughter Meilani and son Greyson — with ex-husband Roger Matthews. The reality babe got engaged to longtime boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello in March 2021.

Deena Cortese, who joined the Jersey Shore cast in season 3, married Christopher Buckner in 2017. They share son Christopher John (a.k.a. CJ) and have another baby on the way.

The ladies aren’t the only ones with mini-mes! Pauly has a daughter named Amabella with a woman named Amanda Markert, and Ronnie shares daughter Ariana with ex Jen Harley. Mike is expecting baby No. 1 with wife Lauren Sorrentino (née Pesce), whom he married in November 2018.

There have been a lot more life updates besides kids, too. Sammi quit Jersey Shore in 2012 and found love off-camera. She got engaged to boyfriend Christian Biscardi in March 2019. They were looking forward to getting married in 2020 but had to postpone their big day amid the coronavirus pandemic. Angelina Pivarnick walked down the aisle with now-husband Chris Larangeira in November 2019.

As for Vinny, he totally slimmed down, thanks to his dedication to the Keto diet. He and Pauly tried their hand at finding love on their own reality dating show, Double Shot at Love, but the “Keto Guido” appears to be single at the moment.

Despite babies, marriages and new relationships, they are still the same people. Scroll through the gallery to check out how much your favorite guidos and guidettes have changed over the years!