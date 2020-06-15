Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley and Zack Carpinello's Pose Together at CMT Awards Relationship Timeline

Sanford Myers/AP/Shutterstock

A Timeline of Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley and Zack Carpinello’s Off-On Relationship 

Couples
Jun 15, 2020 9:00 am·
By
Picture

Head over heels! Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Zack Carpinello‘s relationship timeline is a whirlwind. From Jersey Shore drama to a brief split, they’ve had some serious ups and downs over the past year. However, they appear to be in a great place these days and are stronger than ever.

Jersey Shore Stars Sammi Angelina and Snooki in Bikinis
 Damn! The Hottest Moments From the Ladies of 'Jersey Shore'

Keep scrolling to see Jenni and Zack’s full relationship timeline!

Picture
Exclusives