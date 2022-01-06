When it comes to reality TV couples with complicated relationships, Jersey Shore‘s Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Zack Carpinello definitely come to mind. Although the longtime reality TV star and the professional wrestler are still together and engaged, JWoww and Zack have certainly had their fair share of ups and downs. To learn more about their relationship, keep reading!

When did JWoww and Zack start dating?

In September 2018, Jenni filed for divorce from her now ex-husband, Roger Mathews. The following month, it looked as though the pair, who shares daughter Meilani and son Greyson, were giving their relationship another shot. However, come April 2019, Jenni revealed she had a new man in her life.

“We’re filming Jersey Shore right now, and we nicknamed him ’24,’” the MTV personality dished during an appearance on Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi‘s podcast, “It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey.”

The nickname “24” was the cast’s way of poking fun at JWoww and Zack’s eight-year age difference.

How did JWoww and Zack meet?

Prior to their romantic relationship, Zack was a mutual friend of Jenni and Roger. In fact, the Bethlehem, New York, native attended their October 2015 wedding.

In October 2016, Zack even gave Jenni and Roger a shout-out on their one-year wedding anniversary. “One year ago at #WowwWedding where I had an awesome time with @errrrrriccaaa and met amazing people like these two @candicekimberly and @wray_sean!” he captioned a photo booth picture via Instagram at the time.

When did JWoww and Zack break up?

As mentioned, Jenni and Zack have been through a lot together — and that includes a brief split in the fall of 2019.

The drama all started when Zack was caught getting a little too friendly with Angelina Pivarnick during an episode of Jersey Shore. “After seeing tonight’s episode I’m pretty hurt. I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and by someone who stated they loved me,” JWoww wrote via Instagram after the episode aired.

“For [five] months I was kept in the dark about this. For [five] months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a story line that will forever haunt me. My heart hurts on so many levels,” Jenni added. “One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is know your value. Don’t ever lower your standards.”

Following her declaration, Zack took to Instagram to make a public apology: “I made mistakes that I cannot take back, which I take full responsibility for. … I sincerely apologize to Jenni. I apologize to Angelina as well.”

Thankfully, just weeks later, Jenni and Zack were able to reconcile, and by March 2021, they were engaged!