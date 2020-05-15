Not holding back! Jenni “JWoww” Farley‘s boyfriend, Zack Clayton Carpinello, clapped back at someone who criticized his close bond with his girlfriend’s son, Greyson.

“Get your own kids, bro,” commented the troll on an Instagram video Zack shared with the 4-year-old on Wednesday, May 13. Zack, 25, responded, “that’s the dumbest thing you could’ve said.”

Fortunately, JWoww, 34, is all about how close her son and her beau are. On May 10, Zack gushed over the Jersey Shore star and her kids — Meilani, 5, and Greyson — whom she shares with ex Roger Matthews. “I’m proud to spend Mother’s Day with these three (We had a paint project before this picture and Greyson got in a fight with the brush),” Zack captioned the sweet snap of the trio. Jenni responded, “I love you.”

It’s been a rollercoaster ride for Jenni and Zack, who took their romance public in April 2019. In October 2019, Jenni briefly called it quits with the fitness enthusiast after he was seen getting flirty with her costar Angelina Pivarnick during an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

They later reconciled and Jenni took to social media to defend her choice to take him back. “Again, you saw a glimpse in my relationship on TV when we were 6 weeks in and you haven’t really seen it since,” the brunette beauty wrote about their split at the time. “I would never accept anything but greatness by my side and that’s what 24 proved … to be everything I needed when I thought I didn’t need anyone.”

Since then, the pair seem to be doing much better. For instance, Zack can’t help but compliment Jenni any chance he gets. In February, he gave her a very heartfelt shout-out for her birthday.

“You are amazing in so many ways,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “Because you are a great mother. Because of your passion for what you believe in. Because we are always honest with each other. Because you laugh so much more than others see. Because we share so many of the same qualities.”

They’re just so sweet!