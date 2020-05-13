How sweet! Jenni “JWoww” Farlely‘s boyfriend, Zack Clayton Carpinello, shared an adorable video with her son, Greyson, and their bond is so cute!

“Let me see your muscle,” the 25-year-old told his girlfriend’s 4-year-old in the Instagram clip uploaded on Wednesday, May 13. To top it off, Zack referred to Greyson as “Hulk” in his caption and said “he’s jacked.” Aww!

Zack seems to have developed a pretty close bond with the Jersey Shore star’s children — Greyson and Meilani, 5. On Sunday, May 11, he shared a photo of Jenni with the sweet pair, whom she shares with ex Roger Matthews. “I’m proud to spend Mother’s Day with these three (We had a paint project before this picture and Greyson got in a fight with the brush),” Zack captioned the photo. JWoww, 34, replied, “I love you,” in the comments.

Courtesy of Zack Carpinello/Instagram

Jenni and Zack went public with their relationship in April 2019 — seven months after the reality star and Roger split after three years of marriage. Despite the fact that Jenni and Zack seem happier than ever, there was a time when they were having issues.

In October 2019, the pair briefly broke up after an episode of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation aired showing Zack being inappropriate with JWoww’s costar Angelina Pivarnick while they were all inebriated. Eventually, they worked things out and got back together. After reconciling, JWoww spoke candidly about her bond with her beau.

“Again, you saw a glimpse in my relationship on TV when we were 6 weeks in and you haven’t really seen it since,” she wrote about their breakup on social media. “I would never accept anything but greatness by my side and that’s what 24 proved … to be everything I needed when I thought I didn’t need anyone.”

Now, Jenni and Zack are doing better than ever. For her birthday, he couldn’t help but gush over her. “You are amazing in so many ways,” he wrote on Instagram in February. “Because you are a great mother. Because of your passion for what you believe in. Because we are always honest with each other. Because you laugh so much more than others see. Because we share so many of the same qualities.”

We wish these two the best!