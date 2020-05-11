So sweet! Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWoww” Farley spent Mother’s Day with boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello and her two kids, Meilani and Greyson, on May 10. It looks like the blended family had a blast while enjoying the sunny day.



“I’m proud to spend Mother’s Day with these [three],” Zack, 25, gushed on Instagram with a photo of Jenni, 34, hugging her little ones outside after doing a “paint project” together. 4-year-old Greyson wore a Hulk costume and sported little paint smears on his face and hands. Jenni’s mini-me Meilani, 5, rocked a sweet white dress, hoop earrings and her pink glasses.

Courtesy Zack Carpinello/Instagram

“I love you,” the MTV starlet replied to her beau with a blue heart emoji. The mom-of-two was clearly feeling the love and shared her own precious post. “The best feeling in the world,” she wrote to accompany a picture of herself cradling Meilani and Greyson. “My loves,” the wrestler responded to the precious snapshot.

Courtesy Jenni Farley/Instagram

JWoww’s ex-husband, Roger Mathews did not post anything for her on Mother’s Day. The 44-year-old did share a tribute to his own mom along with the caption, “Give thanks to the ones who brought you in this world.” That’s not to say he didn’t get time in with his kids over the weekend. Roger documented a day out with Meilani, Greyson and his girlfriend, Danielle Miele one day prior. The Maine native took a video of his crew on a brisk bike ride through the state park and posted a few other clips of the fun they had back at home.

Jenni and Zack’s cozy Mother’s Day comes on the heels of Greyson’s birthday celebration on May 6. The pro athlete also took part in the special day and raved over how incredible it was. “Greyson had the best day ever for his birthday yesterday,” the wrestler wrote with a slew of Instagram photos from their intimate party. “Loved seeing him smile the whole day, even when he was exhausted and still racing us through the bounce houses.” Zack added that the spunky toddler ran “a hundred” laps around the yard, and Jenni picked out the “perfect” Hulk-themed cake. “Love this,” the reality babe responded on Instagram.

The couple went public with their relationship in April 2019 following Jenni’s split from Roger in September 2018 after three years of marriage. Although Zack and the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star appear to be in a great place at the moment, they briefly split in October after he was seen being inappropriate with Jenni’s costar Angelina Pivarnick on camera.

It’s amazing to see Jenni and Zack enjoying life with her little ones!