Every May, we celebrate the woman in our life who probably deserves it the most: mom. Celebrities are no different — and some of them are even mamas themselves. Though this Mother’s Day will be a little different than most as we practice social distancing, we rounded up how our favorite celebrities moms are celebrating their holiday in quarantine.

Self-isolation or not, motherhood is magical. Khloé Kardashian‘s daughter, True Thompson, “makes her want to be a better person,” an insider told Life & Style exclusively. “Hands down, True is the best thing that’s ever happened to Khloé.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star attributes parenting with breathing new life into her days. “She admits that her life was pretty superficial before True,” the source added. “Obviously, she’s still all about the glam and looking her best, but Khloé’s become more spiritual and empathetic.”

Sometimes, the physical process of becoming a mother is what affects women the most. “I have to say now though that I gave birth, and I did it naturally and I felt everything, I feel like there’s nothing I can’t do,” Ashley Graham said on her podcast just one week after her son’s birth. “Like there’s nothing that can come my way where I’d say, ‘That’s too hard. I can’t handle that.’ I went through laboring for six hours naturally.”

For proud mom Blac Chyna, being a mother is all about experiencing her children. “I think the best part of being a mom is just watching them grow up, developing, different things,” she told Life & Style exclusively. “Watching myself and both of my kids, which is funny to me, it’s like certain things that they do, I’m like, ‘I would have done that.'”

When it comes to mothering in the social distancing era, Jenna Dewan has been nothing but honest. “Milk stains. Who knows what this hair is doing. PJ’s still on at noon,” she listed what a typical quarantine day as a mom looks like on a makeup-free photo. “Maaaaybe [sic] I’ll go for a walk? Or … eat a cookie and soak up my baby outside in the sun.” Sounds like a plan, right?

Scroll through the gallery to see how your favorite celebrity moms are celebrating Mother’s Day in quarantine!