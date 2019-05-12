She got it from her mama! We love a good mother-daughter team, especially when their resemblances are practically uncanny. Kris Jenner, Reese Witherspoon and Kate Beckinsale are just a few women who produced drop-dead gorgeous children who clearly take after them.

The Kardashians are known for making babies who look just like their famous mamas. With eyes like Chicago West’s, there is no denying she is Kim Kardashian‘s daughter. Back in December, the famous family poked fun at themselves and transformed into one another during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. It didn’t take much for the women to copy-cat their equally famous siblings.

Keep scrolling to see a few of our favorite famous mother-daughter duos who are totally twinning!