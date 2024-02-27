She said yes to the baseball-playing love of her life! Brielle Biermann is engaged to her now-fiancé, Billy Seidl, she revealed via social media on Monday, February 26.

“Forever with you,” Brielle, 27, wrote on Instagram of her husband-to-be, who she went public with less than a year ago. The series of photos she shared showed Billy, 24, on one knee, as well as the engaged couple seemingly FaceTiming to share the good news.

Brielle’s post was full of congratulatory comments, with some even wondering who her fiancé is given that the couple have remained incredibly private.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann‘s eldest daughter may have shied away from sharing photos on social media of her man, but that hasn’t stopped the baseball player from fawning over his love. Billy – who is a minor league pitches for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers – has regularly posted about Brielle and how much he’s obsessed with her.

“Whole lotta Riz,” Billy wrote on social media in April 2023, confirming the status of his and Brielle’s relationship. The Don’t Be Tardy alum sat in his lap in the photo, and the snap even got Kim’s stamp of approval. The mother of the bride, 45, left a serious of heart-eye emojis in the comment section, proving that she too loves Brielle’s man.

Billy kept things relatively private from there, but he did share another snap of Brielle three months later. The soon-to-be engaged couple were snuggled up in the picture, with Brielle holding onto a wine glass and embracing her man.

Brielle and Billy continued to let their romance grow behind closed doors, but the reality TV alum was ready to share her love with the work in February. She shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram with the caption, “Something old, something new,” and included a snap of Billy. Her words let some of her followers assume that she was getting married, but Brielle clarified a week after she made the post that she was simply in attendance at a wedding.

Prior to dating Billy, mostly out of the spotlight, Brielle was in a relationship with Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech. After their 2018 split, Brielle moved on with UCLA pitcher Justin Hooper, but their romance didn’t last. Kim and Kroy Biermann‘s daughter has been in the spotlight along with her mom and stepfather thanks to their own marital woes and financial issues, but she has largely remained above the fray as the Don’t Be Tardy alums hash things out.