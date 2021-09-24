Kim Zolciak’s Most Twinning Moments With Her Daughters Brielle and Ariana: Photos of the Look-Alike Ladies

While Kim Zolciak is a mother of six, she’s extremely close to her two eldest children: daughters Brielle and Ariana. As the girls have grown up, they’ve turned into mini-me versions of their mom. Despite the sisters’ five-year age difference, they’ve morphed into looking like identical twins.

Brielle was born in February 1997, when Kim was 18 years old, while Ariana came along in October 2001. Both girls were adopted by Kim’s current husband, Kroy Biermann, after their 2011 nuptials, taking on his surname.

As soon as Brielle turned 18, she wanted to get lip injections like her mother. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum wanted to make sure she was in good hands, so she took Brielle to her own Beverly Hills specialist, Dr. Simon Ourian.

“I’ve been getting them injected off and on since I was 18. I flew out to LA in June 2015 and wanted them done so badly,” she told People in 2020. “My mom took me to [cosmetic surgeon to the stars] Dr. Simon Ourian.” She admitted, “I don’t even know how many syringes have been used on me over the past five or six years.” Later, her friends were calling her out for her super-sized lips. “I didn’t realize how big they were,” Brielle admitted. “I’d be like, ‘Oh, I’m going to LA,’ and they’re like, ‘OK, well maybe let’s not inject the top lip. The top looks good. Let’s do the bottom.’ I was like, ‘F—k you guys. I’m going to do what I want’.”

“I didn’t realize how crazy it looked. I feel looking back, my lips really looked a little crazy,” she continued. As a result, the Don’t Be Tardy star ended up getting the fillers dissolved. On January 4, 2020, she shared an Instagram photo captioned, “Dissolved my lips yesterday … gonna look like 18-year-old Brie again soon,” which showed her sitting in a car. “2020 new year new me! Black ‘n blue for a few days,” Brielle added. Plastic Surgery? See Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Transformation

Once Ariana turned 18, Kim gave her the okay to get lip fillers. “She’s blessed in that arena, but, you know, after watching Brielle and I, she’s probably a little bit more motivated,” the Bravo star told Entertainment Tonight in November 2019. “But I’m like, ‘You’re 18.’ Until you’re 18 you can’t do anything, and that’s kind of been the rule in my house, so she turned 18 a month ago, so we’re doing OK.”

During a July 3, 2021, Instagram Q&A, a fan asked, “Did you get your lips done?” and Ariana responded, “Sure did 🙂 and I f—king love them. Best thing I ever did.”

Add in Kim’s daughters’ love of long hair extensions, gorgeous manicures and modeling bikinis, and the Don’t’ be Tardy star and her daughters have had plenty of twinning moments!

Scroll down for Kim and her daughters’ most twinning photos.