Brielle Biermann grew up in a wealthy household and in front of the camera after mom Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Housewives debut in 2008. Her reality icon ​parent faced major financial struggles during her explosive, short-lived split from husband Kroy Biermann in May 2023 – and Brielle even faced her own financial hiccup in August 2023. Fans wonder how she maintains her high-maintenance lifestyle and ​are curious to know her net worth.

What Is Brielle Biermann’s Net Worth?

As of 2023, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is worth an estimated $40,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Brielle Biermann Make Money?

Kim wasn’t the only one in the Biermann family to make money on reality TV, as Brielle got compensated for her appearances on Don’t Be Tardy.

The Housewives spinoff, which aired from 2012 to 2017, followed the reality TV family and gave fans a glimpse ​into their everyday lives. Reports claim Brielle earned $10,000 an episode, with a total salary of over $100,000 per season.

Kim, Brielle and younger sister Ariana Biermann launched their beauty line KAB Cosmetics in 2020, which offers makeup products ranging from $12 to $52. The business is seemingly doing well as a handful of items are sold out on the website.

Courtesy of Brielle Biermann/Instagram

In addition to being a business co-owner, Brielle has landed brand deals with companies like SHEIN and FabFitFun.

Brielle Biermann Has Faced Money Troubles

In Touch obtained court documents revealing Brielle was sued by American Express over an unpaid credit card balance of $12,870.25.

The case was filed in Atlanta’s Fulton County civil court on August 21, 2023.

According to the documents, the Bravo star had a past-due amount of $896.62 and failed to fulfill her monthly payments of $1,381.88.

One month prior, Brielle’s mom and stepdad faced their own financial woes when they defaulted on a Home Equity Line of Credit for their Atlanta estate.

Kim and Kroy owed $217,443.32 to Landmark Community Bank and stopped making their monthly payments. The property was almost sold at an auction in March 2023 after In Touch confirmed the home was going into foreclosure the October prior.

The couple filed for divorce on May 8, 2023, the same day it was reported they owed $1.1 million in taxes, interest and penalties to the IRS that accumulated from 2016 to 2018. Their financial instability was brought to light as their messy split played out, like Kroy claiming Kim gambled away their marital funds.

They reconciled two months later, but were seemingly still desperate for money after Kim sold a collection of Brielle’s designer clothes and accessories “without her authorization” – totaling $32,275 worth of items.