Don’t Be Tardy! Run To See Photos of Brielle Biermann’s Sexiest Braless Outfits Over the Years

Strut like you mean it. Don’t Be Tardy star Brielle Biermann is drop dead gorgeous and has turned into quite the stylish chick over the years. The Bravolebrity stunned at 2022 Fashion Week while rocking some of the hottest braless outfits. From sheer illusion bodysuits to patched dresses, the girl knows how to diversify her looks.

“It’s a celebration every time we link up. Had the best time at the GQ fwrd Kendall Jenner party with these two,” she captioned her September 2022 Instagram carousel.

After undergoing jaw surgery in August 2021 to correct a Temporomandibular joint dysfunction (TMJ) that caused joint pain, Brielle couldn’t eat solid foods, which caused her to lose weight. She addressed her weight loss to online fans after they noticed her transformation.

“I lost my initial extra pounds using Modere and still take it now, which is why I think I haven’t put much weight back on since being able to eat again,” she said via Instagram Stories in December 2021.

After undergoing her transformation, Brielle seemingly found a new sense of confidence in her skin. However, the reality personality has always had a passion for fashion. Let’s not forget that her mother is The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann, so style is in her blood.

In 2016, the then-teen shared her favorite items in her closet during an interview with E! News. “I’m obsessed with shoes,” she said at the time. “These blue [Christian] Louboutin heels are new and I’m obsessed with them,” she continued.

Casual attire for Brielle isn’t the same type of casual as the average person, as she always sticks to name-brand designs. “Something that I wear all the time is this black Givenchy shirt. You can wear it with leather jeans or some cute jean shorts. You can dress it up however you want,” the reality star added.

After practically growing up in the spotlight and on national television, Brielle gained followers, fans and attention naturally. The KAB Cosmetics founder often partners with clothing brands that she promotes on her Instagram account, which currently has 1.3 million followers.

The now red-headed beauty sported a cute tube-top dress with butterfly prints on Instagram in March 2021 while promoting her partnership with the online clothing brand SHEIN.

“Just out here glowing in my @sheinofficial outfit,” she captioned her photo before adding, “Dress is from their #SHEINx collection to support indie fashion designers!”