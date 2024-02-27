After Brielle Biermann announced her surprising engagement to William “Billy” Seidl on February 26, 2024, fans are dying to know more about who her fiancé is.

Who Is Brielle Biermann Engaged To?

Brielle is engaged to Billy Seidl. Kim Zolciak’s daughter shocked fans when she announced their engagement via an Instagram post on February 26, 2024, as she had mostly kept their relationship off of social media until that point.

“Forever with you,” Brielle captioned a series of photos, including one that showed Billy down on one knee, as she looked at him in shock. In another image, Brielle held her left hand up as the couple appeared to FaceTime someone to share the news.

While Brielle has kept Billy off of her Instagram feed for the most part – she first posted a photo with him on February 9, 2024 – the athlete hard-launched the pair’s relationship with a post on his page in April 2023.

bseidl21/Instagram

At the time of the engagement, it was unclear how Brielle and Billy met. However, in a 2020 interview, the former Don’t Be Tardy star admitted that “all types of peeps” were sliding into her DMs. She has not confirmed whether Billy was one of them.

Who Is Billy Seidl?

Billy is a minor league baseball player for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, an affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. The team’s home field is located in Kannapolis, North Carolina.

After playing baseball in college at Duke University, Billy was selected by the Chicago White Sox in the 15th round of the MLB Draft in 2022. He was reportedly signed for $100,000.

Billy was born on November 9, 1999, and grew up in Massachusetts, where he attended St. Sebastian’s School, according to his LinkedIn. He also played football in high school, per photos shared on his Instagram page.

Who Else Has Brielle Biermann Dated?

Billy isn’t the first baseball player whom Brielle has dated! She was previously in a relationship with Michael Kopech, a pitcher for the Chicago White Sox. They were together for two years before splitting in 2018.

After the breakup, Brielle was briefly linked to college basketball player Justin Hooper in 2019.

“What I’m looking for is somebody who doesn’t live in Atlanta, so I have a reason to travel and get out of my house,” she told Us Weekly in 2020. “So, until I find that, it’s not happening.”

In November 2022, Brielle spilled some major tea when she revealed that two non-single Bravo stars had slid into her DMs. “There’s, like, some very well-known people who are married,” she added. “I want to tell someone so bad, but I just can’t. I don’t trust anybody with that type of information.”

However, she confirmed that she doesn’t respond to messages from men who are in relationships. “There’s one person in particular that will not just leave me alone,” she dished. “Like, I don’t want to ruin a marriage or relationship, but I’m not responding.”