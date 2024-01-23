Pass the sugar! The Great British Bake Off star Ruby Bhogal is engaged to longtime boyfriend James Stewart and she shared the exciting news three weeks after the TV presenter popped the big question.

“POV : you’re prancing around New York unaware you’re about to be proposed to,” Ruby, 34, captioned her Sunday, January 21, Instagram post alongside a carousel of the engagement rings traveling to the proposal. “Have deceptively been hiding my hand in the recent the vids because it’s taken me about 3 weeks to tell most of my family whilst it took James a whole 3 minutes.”

The reality star shared the unfiltered truth of the milestone moment after the “food poisoning managed to kick in right about 5 mins before he was about propose.”

“I was about to have a bridesmaid moment running across the street (iykyk) so yay for love and yay for uncooked chicken in NYC,” she joked, adding, “⁣I love this life (time to start planning a big FAT Indian wedding but all I’m thinking about is the CAKE am I right?!)”

James had a blast with the dainty gold engagement rings before he proposed to his reality star fiancée. In a video included in the post, James held the opened ring box as he walked behind Ruby during a night walk. In another photo, the Harvard climate creator flashed the exposed rings in front of Ruby as she was in a deep sleep while traveling first class on a plane.

Fellow Great British Bake Off stars, like Dr. Rahul Mandal, celebrated the couple in the comment section of the post and asked one burning question. “Congratulations, what an amazing news. Waiting for this to happen for years,” the 2018 winner wrote. “But the big question is ‘who is baking the cake?’ ,.. you have a lot of options, just saying.”

Ruby eyed her costar’s generous offer and replied, “Thank you Rahul!! Is this you offering your services because consider yourself employed.”

Ruby placed runner-up on the BBC baking series in 2018 and her gorgeous edible artwork caught the eye of inquired minds.

“I’ve got all of these really interesting offers coming through the door, and I feel like a kid on Christmas every day. There’s always something new or random that comes up,” she told Vulture in December 2018. “I think it’s quite a good time for me to experience and try different things. Baking will always be a top priority, but 2019 will be a big year for Ruby. I don’t want to say too much!”