The Golden Bachelor wedding kicked off with so many beautiful moments, including a sweet proposal from Brayden Bowers to Christina Mandrell!

The couple got engaged during the live broadcast while talking to host Jesse Palmer on Thursday, January 4.

“I know that I want to spend the rest of my days with you,” Brayden, 25, told Christina, 28, before getting down on one knee. A crowd gathered around them to cheer them on after Christina happily accepted.

“What, this is why we got our nails done?” she asked her new fiancé, to which he responded, “You’re such a pain in my butt.”

Ahead of the proposal, Jesse, 45, chatted with the couple about how things have been going in their relationship. Brayden revealed his plans to move to Tennessee to be closer to Christina and her daughter, Blakely, from a previous marriage. “There really is a lot going on,” Jesse told viewers at home after the engagement took place in front of shocked weddinggoers.



Courtesy of Brayden Bowers/Instagram

Brayden made his debut on Charity Lawson’s season 20 of The Bachelorette. After he was eliminated in week 4, he went on to attempt to find love on season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise. Even though he left the beach single, it was revealed on the season 9 finale that he started dating Christina – who appeared on Zach Shallcross‘ season 27 of The Bachelor.

Brayden reflected on his relationship in an Instagram post in December 2023, calling his partner “the biggest blessing in my life.”

“She has been there for me through very tough times already and has showed me so much grace through it all,” he captioned a post. “She has become my confidant, my accountability partner, and my favorite person. I’m so grateful that I no longer have to be hush-hush about our relationship. I can finally shout it from the tops of the mountains. Love you, babe, thank you being in my life.”

Christina echoed the same sentiment in a touching post of her own.

“Beyond the cameras and reality show drama, Brayden (aka MY BOYFRIEND!) and I found something truly special,” she captioned a video with her beau. “In each other, we have a space where being unapologetically ourselves is not just accepted but celebrated! Something I never knew I was missing until I did. We can finally share our goofy, love-filled world. San Diego to Nashville won’t be just a change of scenery but the next chapter in our journey as a team.”