After watching Jess Girod and Tyler Norris’ “love square” with Blake Moynes and Mercedes Northup play out on season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise, fans are wondering who ends up with whom.

Read on to learn the result of the love square — a term used by Bachelor in Paradise host Jesse Palmer — and if Jess and Tyler leave their original partners for each other in the finale.

Who Are Jess and Tyler on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’?

Jess is an e-commerce coordinator from Winter Springs, Florida. She first competed for Zach Shallcross’ heart on season 27 of The Bachelor but was sent home in ninth place.

ABC/Craig Sjodin; ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Tyler is a small business owner who previously appeared on both The Bachelorette season 19 with Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey and season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise. He is from Wildwood, New Jersey.

Are Jess and Tyler From ‘BiP’ Season 9 Still Together?

Both Jess and Tyler left paradise single in the season 9 finale, according to blogger Reality Steve.

Jess and Tyler reportedly went back to their original partners, Blake and Mercedes, respectively, after their kiss in episode 6 of Bachelor in Paradise season 9.

According to Reality Steve, after Jess’ original partner, Blake — who was on The Bachelorette season 16 with Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams and The Bachelorette season 17 with Katie Thurston — broke up with her and self-eliminated, she went home single. Tyler also reportedly left paradise alone after he broke up with his original partner, Mercedes — another The Bachelor season 27 alum — at the end of Bachelor in Paradise season 9.

ABC/Craig Sjodin (2)

Is Jess From ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Single Now?

While it is unknown whether Jess is currently dating anyone, we can get an idea of the kind of relationship she’s looking for from her The Bachelor season 27 biography.

“While Jess is one of the younger women, she is mature, knows what she wants in a partner and doesn’t want to settle for anything less than her soul mate,” her bio read. “Jess describes herself as a hopeless romantic and is ready for her fairytale romance worthy of a Taylor Swift love song.”

Is Tyler From ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Single Now?

It’s not known whether Tyler is currently in a relationship.

The businessman has experienced a lot of almosts during his televised romances. On season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise, former flame Rachel dumped him before she met his family during hometown visits, and his relationship with Brittany Galvin ended shortly after they left the island together.

Brittany and Tyler discussed their breakup during the reunion episode, where Tyler claimed Brittany broke up with him via FaceTime after they met each other’s families. However, she later wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) that they “ended on mutual terms.”

Tyler’s biography for The Bachelorette season 19 offers insight into the kind of woman he’s looking for.

“Tyler’s dream woman is fun, reliable, open-minded and ready to come home and meet his wonderful and loving family,” the bio read. “He wants to find someone who will be vulnerable with him and open about what’s on her mind; no surprises please. If the connection is there, Tyler is the kind of guy who will give it his all.”