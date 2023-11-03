Bachelor in Paradise couple Olivia Lewis and John Henry Spurlock have been a fan favorite all season due to their strong chemistry. But the red-hot romance between Olivia and John Henry is threatened by a love triangle with fellow contestant Katherine “Kat” Izzo.

Who does Olivia end up with at the end of season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise, and are they still together today? Read on to learn where the New York native is now.

Who Are Olivia, Kat and John Henry on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’?

Olivia first competed for Zach Shallcross’ heart on season 27 of The Bachelor before being eliminated in week one. She is a patient care technician from Churchville, New York, who dreams of becoming a physician’s assistant. Her biography for The Bachelor described the basketball enthusiast as being in a game of “Olivia vs. True Love” and said the athlete is “here to find her teammate for LIFE.”

John Henry is an underwater welder who was eliminated in week 2 of Charity Lawson‘s season of The Bachelorette. He is from Wilmington, North Carolina, and is known for being quiet and reserved. John Henry’s biography for The Bachelorette season 20 read, in part, “John Henry is looking for a woman who is trustworthy, adventurous, and has a good sense of humor … When he’s not working, John Henry loves hitting the gym and jamming out to ASAP Rocky.”

​Kat is also an alum of Zach’s season of The Bachelor, where she finished in fifth place. She is a registered nurse from Tampa, Florida. Kat’s biography for season 27 described her as a “vibrant go-getter with a witty sense of humor and a glass-half-full attitude” who is looking for a man who is “loyal, trustworthy, a great communicator and, most importantly, her best friend.”

Who Does Olivia End ​Up With on ‘BiP’ Season 9?

Bad news for Olivia and John ​Henry fans: Olivia left paradise alone, while John ​Henry ​got engaged to Kat. Kat and John Henry, who began dating in episode 6 of Bachelor in Paradise season 9, are one of two couples who got engaged on the season. The other lucky couple was Aaron Bryant, who was on The Bachelorette season 20 with Charity, and Eliza Isichei, a contestant on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard.

Fans began suspecting Olivia would leave the show single in July 2023, when Reality Steve tweeted a video of Kat and John Henry at a restaurant in John Henry’s hometown of Virginia Beach after Bachelor in Paradise season 9 finished filming.

“Kat and John Henry are absolutely together, and I’m pretty sure they got engaged at the end of BIP filming,” the blogger wrote at the time of the season 9 shoot, which reportedly took place over only about two and a half weeks. “Here is a video of them last Sat night July 8th at Rudee’s in Virginia Beach. Onlookers said they were holding hands and were an obvious couple.”

Is ​Olivia From ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Single Now?

It is unknown whether Olivia is currently dating anyone. She posted a photo to Instagram on Halloween 2023 of her posing as Barbie with a man dressed as Ken with the caption, “2-0 in pong. Successful night for Barbie and Ken.” One commenter asked Olivia, “But who is Ken[?] does this mean you didn’t find love on paradise or he’s just a friend,” to which the mystery man replied, “I’m just Ken,” referencing the 2023 Greta Gerwig film’s hit song.