Greta Gerwig is undoubtedly one of the summer 2023 MVPs after earning great recognition and success for directing and ​cowriting Barbie. The California native’s talents led the blockbuster film to earn more than $1 billion globally, seemingly increasing her impressive net worth.

What is Greta Gerwig’s Net Worth?

Greta is worth an estimated $12 million in 2023, according to reports.

Her earnings for Barbie are undisclosed, though the film’s leads Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling earned a reported $12.5 million each to portray the iconic dolls.

Greta made history after Barbie became the highest-grossing movie at the ​U.S. box-office by a female director only one month after its July 2023 release.

“I’m so grateful. I’m so amazed. I’m at a loss for words, really. I’ve been in New York City and spent Thursday and Friday just spot-checking different theaters, listening to the levels and making sure the picture looked nice and trying to relinquish control, which is difficult,” Greta said after Barbie grossed $162 million in the debut weekend. “But honestly, it’s been amazing to walk around and see people in pink. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine something like this. It’s just … it’s … sorry, I’m just disintegrating into noises.”

How Does Greta Gerwig Make Money?

The multi-talented entertainer may be a household name now, but she made her acting debut in 2006 after she starred in the film LOL and appeared on the TV show Young American Bodies.

Greta kicked off her screenwriting career one year later with the movie Hannah Takes the Stairs.

Though she has an impressive behind-the-screen resume, Greta appeared in popular films like Greenberg and No Strings Attached.

The voice actor has been nominated for a handful of awards and won a 2020 Critics Choice Award in the “Best Adapted Screenplay” category for Little Women. She also earned a Golden Trailer award for “Best Teaser” in 2023 for Barbie.

However. Greta slammed the Golden Globes voters after she was snubbed for her success in directing Little Women in 2020.

“So, I was in this banquet hall with no one there and then I saw all the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press inside and they were all like, ‘We voted for you,’” she explained during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, adding, “And I was like, ‘Well, you didn’t because I didn’t get nominated. So, like, maybe one of you did, but it’s not possible that all of you did.'”