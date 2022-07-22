Raking it in! Margot Robbie has amassed a jaw-dropping net worth thanks to her very successful acting career. The A-lister now earns a huge salary for her starring roles in Hollywood blockbusters like Suicide Squad, I, Tonya and the much-anticipated Barbie movie. Keep reading to learn more about how Margot makes money!

What Is Margot Robbie’s Net Worth?

The Bombshell actress’ net worth is estimated to be $26 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. While she’s been one of the most sought-after stars for a few years, she became the highest-paid actress in Hollywood with her whopping salary from the Barbie movie, which she stars in as the iconic Mattel doll alongside Ryan Gosling.

London Entertainment/Shutterstock

What Is Margot Robbie’s Salary?

The Australian starlet got paid $12.5 million for Barbie, Variety reported, solidifying her spot as the highest paid actress of 2022.

That has been Margot’s largest paycheck to date, but she’s been pulling in millions for her roles for some time. She was reportedly paid between $9 million and $10 million to reprise her role as Harley Quinn for the Suicide Squad sequel Birds of Prey. The Big Short star was a producer for the film, which contributed to her big payday.

Her career has skyrocketed in just a few years. Comparatively, it was reported that Margot made $347,000 for her role as Naomi Lapaglia in Wolf of Wall Street alongside Leonardo DiCaprio. At the time, the Vogue cover star had been forging her path as a professional actress for nearly six years, but the 2013 Martin Scorsese film is considered her breakthrough role.

Margot has gained so much notoriety because she has shown major range as an actress and proved that she’s able to play a variety of different characters.

“I don’t want to burn hard and fast and then disappear,” she told The Hollywood Reporter about her choice to decline offers to play the “hot wife” or the “hot girlfriend” in lieu of grittier, more interesting roles.

“You could read a script and almost pull them out and nothing else would be affected,” she recalled. “Like if you pulled out that card, the card castle wouldn’t come tumbling down, and that’s not that exciting to me.”

How Does Margot Robbie Make Money?

In addition to her lucrative acting career, Margot launched her own production company LuckyChap Entertainment with her husband, Tom Ackerly. The Pan Am alum said she started it to have a larger voice in the productions she works on.

“I’ve spent the past 10 years of my life on sets, and after a while, it’s like, ‘I want to have a say when I read a script that I really love,’” she explained to THR. “Like I, Tonya. I don’t want it to just be up to chance that it goes in the direction that I believe it should go. Sometimes I don’t want to leave it up to someone else, and that’s not to say I want to be in charge of all the decisions because I don’t know enough to be in charge of all the decisions, but I do want to be a part of the conversation.”