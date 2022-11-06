Bachelor in Paradise couple Rodney Mathews and Eliza Isichei started out smooth in their romance but quickly ran into a major bump along the road during season 8. Justin Glaze hit the beach only with eyes for Eliza, and thus, a love triangle was formed. Now, fans are curious if Eliza and Mathew’s love survived or if she decided to pursue a relationship with Justin.

Keep reading to find out whether Rodney and Eliza made it through the Justin drama.

Courtesy of ABC/YouTube

Are BiP’s Rodney and Eliza Still Together?

Rodney sent home fellow castmate Lace Morris in order to pursue a relationship with Eliza, telling her, “I didn’t want to lie to her, lead her on, any of that. It’s just like, this is where my heart’s at.”

Outside of Paradise, Rodney and Eliza appear to follow one another on Instagram, seemingly indicating that they are on good terms.

Shortly after filming the dramatic reunion special, the duo appeared in the same snapshot together shared by Johnny DePhilippo via his Instagram Stories at a party that many Bachelor Nation stars attended on November 5.

Courtesy of Johnny DePhillipo/Instagram

What Happened Between Eliza and Justin?

While Eliza and Rodney seemed to have undeniable chemistry, Justin came in to profess his feelings for the marketing manager.

“From what I’ve seen from her and what I’ve heard about her, they’re all characteristics that I look for in somebody … when I caught wind of her potentially being here, I found my way back on the beach,” the former Bachelorette season 17 contestant told Jesse Palmer in the October 31 BiP episode. Later on, Justin had a chance to speak directly with Eliza, which is when he learned she felt the same way.

“I didn’t think I could, like, see anyone else coming down those steps that I’d be, like, interested in enough to talk to, but then you came,” the season 26 Bachelor star said.

After informing Rodney she wanted to go on a date with Justin, Eliza expressed that she wanted him to fight for her a little more.

“I kind of want you to tell me you don’t want me to go,” she said, to which the former football player responded, “I don’t want you to go, like, clearly, but that might be what’s best for you to truly gain clarity. … I want you to be happy, I’m not going anywhere.”

After spending time with Justin on their date, Eliza told Rodney she wasn’t sure about their relationship, informing him, “You really threw me off,” referring to his comfort level with her and Justin’s date.

When it was time to give out her rose, Eliza chose Rodney, according to Reality Steve. However, she seemingly changed her mind after walking Justin out and told Rodney she “felt pressured to give him a rose.” As a result, Eliza and Rodney left the show single.