Marshall Glaze is headed to the altar and engaged to fiancée Chay Barnes after nearly two years of dating. The Love Is Blind alum revealed via Instagram that he popped the big question over the holidays and shared beautiful engagement photos with his future wife.

“The journey to ‘Happily Ever After’ started on 12.23.23 #engagement,” the couple captioned their joint announcement on Tuesday, January 23.

The photo carousel started with a snapshot of Marshall, 28, and Chay lovingly smiling into each other’s eyes as her hand was placed on top of his, flashing her custom circular engagement ring. The Netflix star donned a light brown suit and white shirt as Chay wore a strapless mini-beaded white floor-length dress. The lovely pair held hands for a power pose rooftop moment in another picture and later clinked their champagne flutes to forever.

Marshall’s Love Is Blind costars congratulated the lovebirds in the comments section after keeping the big secret for one month.

“Been waiting to see the pics. obsessed with you two. The most amazing people that make the most loving couple!” Micah Lussier wrote. “Yasss! You two make such an amazing couple, and I’m so happy for you two! Congratulations again,” Tiffany Brown (née Pennywell) commented.

Marshall also received love from Bachelor Nation’s Susie Evans, Serene Russell and cousin Justin Glaze.

An engagement video followed the first announcement shortly after, which highlighted the moment Marshall got down on one knee. The marketing manager led Chay into a dim-lit empty building that was decorated with engagement decor. A red carpet and rows of red roses and candles led the pair down to the grand “Marry Me?” LED sign. After the University of Washington alum said “Yes,” she was surprised by her family, who secretly watched the proposal in their designated hiding spots.

Marshall also gave a special shout out to LIB costar Irina Solomonova for lending her event planning services for the big surprise.

“Such a special day. She had NO idea. GOTCHA! Special shoutout to @irina_solo & @solo___co for helping execute the vision for my proposal LIB castmate coming in the clutch!” Marshall captioned the Instagram video.

Fans met Marshall during LIB season 4 and watched him propose to ex-fiancée Jackelina “Jackie” Bonds. The two didn’t make it to the altar after one heated argument turned to a point of no return, leading Jackie to ditch her wedding dress fitting to rekindle her romance with Josh Demas. They started dating after Jackie ended things with Marshall and later split in September 2023.

Marshall ended up finding his happily ever after shortly after and introduced Chay to fans during Love Is Blind: After the Altar.