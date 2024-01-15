Bachelor in Paradise alum Romeo Alexander isn’t returning to the beaches of Mexico anytime soon! The Bachelorette alum announced his engagement to his fiancée, Caroline Sullivan, after getting on one knee in a romantic New York City proposal.

“I was completely shocked,” Caroline told People on Monday, January 15 of the December 27, 2023, proposal. “Romeo told me we were going to dinner at a nice restaurant near Central Park, and that I had to wear something fancy. My sister was in town and leaving that day, so he suggested we show her around the park before dinner.”

Caroline revealed there was a photographer “pretending” to do a photo shoot and asked if the pair wanted a photo, setting the moment up perfectly for the Bachelor Nation alum to get on one knee.

Meanwhile, Romeo was “convinced” that his future fiancée figured out his plan and did what he could to “keep an element of surprise.”

“I took Caroline to 5th Avenue as she had never seen it during the holidays, and I think it’s when New York is at its prettiest,” he described of the proposal. “I took her into some stores to get a sense of her style and ring size, but I eventually bought it from a friend in the diamond district (shout out to David at Doppelt Diamonds!).”

Courtesy of Romeo Alexander/Instagram

Romeo first met Caroline while out on the town in February 2022. “I was just walking in as he was leaving,” Caroline told the outlet. “We chatted for a few minutes at the coat check, but never exchanged information.”

The ABC alum explained he was looking for a quick dinner but left due to the restaurant being too crowded. “I actually ended up leaving, but I turned around as I was halfway down the block and went back to talk to her more.”

Now almost two years later, the couple revealed plans for a Paris wedding. “We have so many beautiful memories together in France, with his family,” the soon-to-be bride gushed. “Romeo is half French so it just feels right to have our wedding there! I haven’t even begun to think about details yet, but I know it will be a big wedding!”

Romeo first appeared on ABC’s reality dating franchise on season 18 of The Bachelorette in 2021, where he vied over the heart of Michelle Young. After being eliminated in week 4, he returned to the franchise in 2022 for season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise. While he found a connection with his former Harvard classmate Kira Mengistu and ultimately left Paradise with her, the pair ended their fling two months later.