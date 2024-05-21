Cher's Transformation: Then and Now Photos of Singer, Actress

Cher’s Transformation From 1960s ‘It Girl’ to Hollywood Living Legend: Then and Now Photos
Cher has seen it all! She became a pop star in the 1960s alongside then-husband Sonny Bono. They went on to have their own hit variety show in the 1970s and in 1988, Cher became a Best Actress Oscar winner for her role in Moonstruck.
The living legend revived her pop career in the late 1980s and 1990s, and in December 2023, became the first artist to have a Billboard No. 1 hit in seven different decades.
Along the way, Cher’s physical appearance changed through admitted plastic surgery procedures. She has also been a style icon for her entire career, paving the way with bold and daring fashion. As then and now photos show, Cher’s transformation over the years is one of a true show business icon!
